Strait of Hormuz: Tension rises in the Gulf as Trump 48 hrs ultimatum to Iran for reopening expires today

.WHO raises alarm as strikes hit near Israel, Iran’s nuclear sites

.As petrol price hits over N1,350/litre

.Crude cost soars in int’l market

.Prices of food, services increase, FCT residents want FG’s intervention

There is global tension over the escalating war in the middle East as US President Donald Trump 48 hours’ ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping or face the destruction of its energy infrastructure expires Monday (today).

The ultimatum, made just a day after the US leader said he was considering “winding down” military operations after three weeks of war, came as the key oil passage remained effectively closed and thousands more American Marines headed to the Middle East.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants — “starting with the biggest one first” — if Tehran did not fully reopen the strait within 48 hours, or 23:44 GMT on Monday

Trump’s threat came in the wake of Tehran launching its most destructive attack yet on Israel.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had imposed restrictions only on vessels from countries involved in attacks against Iran, and would assist others that stayed out of the conflict.

In response to Trump’s threat, Iran’s army said it will target energy, desalination infrastructure “belonging to the US and the regime in the region,” according to the Fars news agency.

Trump’s ultimatum Saturday landed hours after two Iranian missiles struck southern Israel, injuring more than 100 people in the most destructive attack since the war began. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate “on all fronts.”

The strikes, which slipped through Israel’s missile defence systems, tore open the facades of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground.

According to reports, first responders said 84 people were injured in the town of Arad, 10 of them seriously. Hours earlier, 33 were wounded in nearby Dimona, where AFPTV footage showed a large hole gouged into the ground next to piles of rubble and twisted metal.

Dimona hosts a facility widely believed to be the site of the Middle East’s only nuclear arsenal, although Israel has never admitted to possessing nuclear weapons.

The Israeli army told AFP there had been a “direct missile hit on a building” in Dimona, with casualties reported at multiple sites, including a 10-year-old boy in serious condition with shrapnel wounds.

In Arad, emergency workers combed through the rubble of heavily damaged buildings.

Netanyahu vowed to continue striking Iran after what he called a “very difficult evening”, and hours later, the Israeli military said its forces launched a wave of strikes on Tehran.

Iran said the targeting of Dimona was retaliation for Israeli strikes on its Natanz nuclear facility, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying forces also targeted other southern Israeli towns as well as military sites in Kuwait and the UAE.

Following the Natanz attack, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for “military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.”

The Natanz facility hosts underground centrifuges used to enrich uranium for Iran’s disputed nuclear programme and sustained damage in the June 2025 war.

The Israeli military denied it was behind the Natanz strike, but said it had struck a facility at a Tehran university that it claimed was being used to develop nuclear weapon components for Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

The destruction in Israel capped three weeks of heavy US-Israeli bombardment that appeared to have done little to blunt Iran’s ability to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the region.

Iran also launched an unsuccessful ballistic-missile attack on the US-UK base at Diego Garcia, around 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) away, a UK official told AFP — which would have been the longest-range Iranian strike yet had it succeeded.

The United Arab Emirates said Saturday it faced aerial attacks after Iran warned it against allowing strikes from its territory on disputed islands near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has choked off the vital waterway, which carries a fifth of global crude oil trade in peacetime.

The standoff has sent crude oil prices soaring, with North Sea Brent crude now trading above $105 a barrel, as long-term consequences for the global economy become an acute concern.

A joint statement from the leaders of several countries — including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the UAE and Bahrain — condemned the “de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.”

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait,” they said.

Trump has slammed NATO allies as “cowards” and urged them to secure the strait.

Meanwhile, with the strikes around nuclear sites in Iran and Israel, the World Health Organisation warned on Sunday said the war has reached a “perilous stage” as it called for maximum restraint.

“The war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage” with the strikes on Natanz and Dimona, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“Attacks targeting nuclear sites create an escalating threat to public health and environmental safety,” he said.

“I urgently call on all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and avoid any actions that could trigger nuclear incidents. Leaders must prioritise de-escalation and protect civilians.”

Tedros said the International Atomic Energy Agency was looking into the strikes, and “no indications of abnormal or increased off-site radiation levels have been reported.”

The war erupted on February 28 when the United States and Israel began their attacks on Iran, with Tehran in turn striking targets in Israel and Gulf nations.

Since the war began, the WHO has provided training to its own staff and to other United Nations personnel across 13 countries to help them respond to public health threats in the event of a nuclear incident, said Tedros.

In the meantime, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again raised its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to N1,275 per litre, signalling deepening volatility in Nigeria’s deregulated downstream sector.

The latest adjustment represents a N100 increase from the N1,175 per litre sold earlier in the month, translating to an 8.5 per cent rise, while it also reflects a N30 jump from the N1,245 per litre announced just hours earlier on Friday night.

It said the price list sent in its previous correspondence is no longer applicable.

Analysts believe invariably with the new gantry price of N1,275, the pump price of petrol is expected to hit N1,350 per litre.

The refinery also increased its coastal price from N1,512,648 per metric tonne to N1,646,748 per metric tonne, indicating a difference of N134,100, or an 8.9 per cent rise.

In a notice sent to marketers and customers on Saturday morning, the refinery urged stakeholders to disregard earlier pricing templates.

The notice read, “Dear Valued Customer, kindly note that the prices contained in our previous correspondence are no longer applicable and should be disregarded.

“Please find below the current DPRP PMS gantry and coastal prices. The refinery increased its coastal price from N1,512,648 to N1,646,748 per metric tonne, while the gantry price rose from N1,175 to N1,275 per litre.”

The company stressed that the new price regime takes immediate effect.

“Please note that the revised price will apply to all unloaded gantry and coastal volumes and is effective from 12am on the 21st of March 2026,” it stated.

The refinery, however, clarified that customers operating under existing credit arrangements would still be accommodated, subject to covering the price difference.

“For customers with a valid Bank Guarantee with DPRP, loading will continue with existing ATCs/PRN (if any) provided the BG credit balance covers the price change differential,” the firm explained.

The rapid succession of price adjustments within a single day underscores the intensity of pricing pressures currently facing the market.

The hike underscores the continued vulnerability of Nigeria’s fuel market to international crude oil price volatility and supply chain disruptions, despite the coming on stream of the Dangote refinery, which was expected to stabilise domestic supply.

The latest increase showed that the Dangote refinery has adjusted petrol prices five times in March, reflecting a steep upward trajectory driven by global oil market dynamics.

At the beginning of March, the refinery raised its gantry price from N774 per litre on March 2 to N874, before subsequent increases to N1,050 N1,175, N1,245, and now N1,275 per litre, while the coastal price rose from N1,512,648 to N1,646,748 per metric tonne.

On Friday, March 20, the refinery announced a fresh hike to N1,245 per litre, a N70 increase, representing roughly 6.0 per cent.

Hours later, the latest adjustment pushed the ex-depot price to N1,275 per litre, adding another N30, or 2.4 per cent increase.

Cumulatively, the refinery’s gantry price has surged by N501 per litre from N774 at the start of the month to N1,275, representing a sharp increase of approximately 64.7 per cent within less than three weeks.

The latest increase is expected to trigger a fresh wave of pump price adjustments across the country, with transport fares and commodity prices likely to rise in response.

The refinery, however, maintained that the adjustment was necessary to reflect prevailing market realities, stressing that the pricing review was driven by external factors beyond its control.

Meanwhile, As of March 22, 2026, crude oil prices are trading at high levels, with international benchmarks facing significant pressure due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Brent Crude: Exceeding $110 per barrel, with some reports highlighting prices around $112.19 (as of March 20).WTI (West Texas Intermediate): Approaching $98 per barrel.

Market Situation (March 20-22, 2026):

Prices have experienced sharp increases following conflict-related incidents in the Middle East.

While WTI has managed to hold slightly below $100 for parts of the week, analysts are monitoring it for potential breaks above $100-$115, especially with tensions near the Strait of Hormuz entering a critical phase.

Other oil-related prices, such as Urals crude, have surged significantly, reaching over $110 per barrel, up 90% in one month.

This high-price environment is a significant increase from previous months in 2026, driven by intense supply concerns.

.Prices of food, services increase, FCT residents want FG’s intervention

In another development, Prices of most food items, goods and services have increased in different markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, according to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN study in Abuja on Sunday, showed that the increase in the prices of food and services was due to the hike in the pump price of petroleum products occasioned by the Middle East crisis.

The development had also caused a strain on both traders, business owners, consumers and other citizens as many households say they now spent more on feeding and to acquire basic goods and services.

NAN reports that both business owners, traders and consumers are lamenting the impact of the hike on their businesses and lifestyle.

They called for urgent government’s intervention to cushion the effect of the price hike.

At the popular Orange market located at the Abuja-Keffi road referred to as the ‘hub of bulk food market’, a big basket of tomatoes which sold between N9,000 and N10,000 in February was during the visit sold between N30,000 and N35,000.

A big bag of onions which sold for between N15,000 to N25,000 was now being sold for between N40,000 and N45,000 while a dustbin basket of onions which used to be sold for between N3,000 and N3,500 was now being sold for between N4,000 and N5,000.

At Lugbe market, a dustbin basket of sweet potatoes which sold for between N1,000 and N1,200 was now being sold for between N2,000 and N2,500.

Five tubers of yam which sold for between N6,000 and N6,500 was now being sold for between N8,000 and N10,000 depending on the size.

One module (mudu) of white beans which was sold for between N800 and N1300 was now being sold for between N1,500 and N1,600 while brown beans which was N1,500 was now N1,800.

At Orozo market, five tubers of medium sized yam sold for between N5,000 and N6,000 was now being sold for between N8,500 and N9,000 while the small size ones were being sold for N5,000.

A module (mudu) of brown beans formally sold for between N600 and N700 was now being sold for N1,300.

At Karu market, big basket of tomatoes which sold for N32,000 was now being sold for between N38,000 and N40,000

A small basket of pepper which was sold for N5, 000 before, was now being sold for N9,000 while a small dustbin basket of tatashe was now being sold for N6,000.

Five pieces of big sized yam was now being sold for N15,000 as against N12,000 while a small basket of onions now went for N5,500 as against the N4,000 initial price.

At Wuse market, a small dustbin basket of tomatoes sold for between N3,000 and N24,000 was now being sold for between N6,000 and N8,000.

A dustbin basket of pepper which sold for N7,000 now went for between N9,000 and N10,000 while the same measure of tatashe was now being sold for N7,000.

A big sized tuber of yam was now being sold at Wuse market for between N10,000 and N15,000 while a small sized one now went for N8,000.

At Utako market, a dustbin basket of sweet potatoes formally sold between N1,500 and N2,000 was now being sold between N3,000 and N4,000.

A dustbin basket of onions at the same market was now being sold for between N5,000 and N6,000 as against N3,500 and N4,000.

At Garki Modern Market, NAN observed a slight increase and decrease in the prices of some food items, while others remained unchanged.

A dustin basket of big tomatoes dropped from N5,000 to between N4,000 and N4,500, while a dustin basket of Shombo increased from N3,500 to N4,000.

A dustin basket of onions increased from N3,500 to N4,000 while a dustin basket of tatashe increased from N4,000 to N4,500.

At Nyanya market, the price of a medium sized yam sold for between N5,000 and N6,000 was now being sold for between N8,500 and N9,000.

The prices of ice blocks, bags of sachet water and cold drinks had increased due to epileptic power supply and hike in price of fuel and diesel.

Mr Simon Adolo, an Imueti Table Water Distributor, said the hike in the price of bags of sachet water was due to the increase in the price of diesel.

Adolo said the company now sold a bag of sachet water to shops at the rate of N450 or N500 as against N300 and N350 sold before.

”Light issue has been a big challenge to our company in recent times.

”The demand for the water is very high now because of the hot season but we are not meeting up with the production because of the poor electricity supply.

”Now, we rely more on diesel; we spend a lot of money to buy diesel and we burn it just to produce the water.

”In fact, if we want to calculate what we spend on production versus what we make as profit for now, it is very small,” he said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to electricity problems in the country to enable small businesses to thrive.

Mrs Esther Gabriel, an ice-block dealer in Nyanya market, said the price of her blocks had increased from N500 to N800 depending on the size.

Gabriel said the increase was due to the epileptic power supply in the area.

”I buy diesel and fuel just to power my generators because we rarely get five hours of light on a daily basis.

”This is riping me off and stifling my business because I no longer meet up with the demands of my customers,” she said.

At the Apo Resettlement Area, a resident, Agnes Joseph, said a bag of sachet water formally sold between N350 and N400 is now sold between N450 and N500.

”The scary part is that the distributors are still threatening that the price will still be increased due to the increasing cost of production.

“Even something as common as water will soon be out of the reach of Nigerians,” John said.

Similarly, Mrs Rosemary Akor, a resident of Apo, also decried the increasing cost of some services due to the increased cost of fuel and electricity tariff.

Akor said her two children had a haircut just few weeks ago for N1,400.

“I was surprised today when i took them to the same saloon for a haircut and i was charged N3,000.

“This is outrageous, we cannot continue like this. Something needs to be done and fast,” she said.

Mrs Rebecca Terve, a baker in Nyanya area, lamented the increase in the prices of every material used for baking.

”I do not know if it is due to the past Ramadan fast or the Middle East crisis that caused the increase.

”The government must find a way around all these so that we can live better,” she said.

Alhaji Jibrin Abdullahi, a yam seller at Nyanya market, said the transportation fare used to bring a trip of yam from Benue State to Abuja had tripled.

Abdullahi appealed to the government to support them to cushion the effect of the crisis on their businesses.

Ms Ifeoma Atuegwu, a customer and single mother of three children said her standard of living was dropping on a daily basis.

Atuegwu appealed to the government to address the factors contributing to the price hike, especially the cost of transportation to help stabilise the market and standard of living of citizens.

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