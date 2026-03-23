South-South Governors Meeting

Governors of the South-South geopolitical zone pose for a group photograph after the South-South Governors’ Forum meeting held in Lagos weekend. The forum, which brings together chief executives of the six Niger Delta states, serves as a platform for advancing regional development priorities, inter-state collaboration, and collective engagement with the Federal Government on issues critical to the zone.
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