South-South Governors Meeting

Governors of the South-South geopolitical zone pose for a group photograph after the South-South Governors’ Forum meeting held in Lagos weekend. The forum, which brings together chief executives of the six Niger Delta states, serves as a platform for advancing regional development priorities, inter-state collaboration, and collective engagement with the Federal Government on issues critical to the zone.

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