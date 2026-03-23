Ramadan: Rep Ereyitomi fetes Muslims, donates N20m to 10 Mosques in Warri Constituency, environs

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

WARRI – In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has hosted Muslim residents from across the three local government areas of Warri South, Warri North, and Warri SouthWest and environs at a lavish Iftar gathering, donating N2 million each to 10 mosques within and outside the constituency.

The event, held over the weekend at Ugbuwangue in Warri, Delta State, drew a large turnout of Arewa community members and political bigwigs, transforming the venue into a vibrant display of cross-cultural solidarity.

Organisers served well-packaged meals and refreshments, while the atmosphere was charged with the spirit of shared humanity marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Ereyitomi described the gesture as an annual tradition aimed at fostering unity and giving back to society, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

“We are here to share love to one another, whether Christian or Muslim,” the lawmaker said.

“We are here to also give back to society – individually and collectively – as we usually do.

What we are doing here started a long time ago, and we will continue to do it for mankind.”

He extended warm greetings to his Muslim brethren, acknowledging their contributions to the constituency.

“I welcome our Muslim brethren. You have been good and nice in Warri Federal Constituency. Regardless of your ethnic and religious backgrounds, you’ve been very supportive.

There’s no election won in the constituency without your support and cooperation.

Besides getting you to vote or solicit your votes, we also show love to you during your festivities like Sallah.”

The lawmaker, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), used the occasion to rally support for his new political platform.

Reflecting on the changing political landscape, he remarked: “Last year we were in our old party, the PDP, when we last gathered.

Now, we’re in APC. So, we’re going to come to your doorstep to ask for your support. Please open your doors for us.

Vote for APC across board – from Tinubu to Oborevwori and others. There will be no religious or ethnic discrimination.”

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Francis Omatseye, who holds the traditional title of Obaloye of Warri Kingdom, lauded the lawmaker’s sustained commitment to community empowerment.

He noted that the annual fete exemplified giving back to society, highlighting the inclusive leadership of the representative.

“He is a Christian, but he is a lover of Muslims in the constituency,” Chief Omatseye said, while calling on the community to continue supporting the lawmaker as elections approach.

The Seriki Hausa-Wa of Warri and Environs, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammed Bello, who was represented at the occasion by Adamu Muhammed, expressed deep appreciation for Hon. Ereyitomi’s leadership style, which he said resonated deeply at the grassroots level.

He thanked the lawmaker for his consistent support to the Arewa community in Warri Federal Constituency.

However, the royal father also made a passionate appeal for employment opportunities for graduates within their community.

“We thank him for his regular support to Arewa in Warri Federal Constituency,” he said.

“We appeal for jobs for graduates among us. May God sustain him in all his endeavours.”

The event, which drew a cross-section of political stakeholders and traditional leaders, underscored the lawmaker’s efforts to bridge divides and consolidate support across religious and ethnic lines ahead of future elections.

With the donation of N20 million to 10 mosques, attendees described the gesture as unprecedented in its scale and a testament to the representative’s commitment to inclusive development.

As the curtains drew on the festivities, community leaders expressed optimism that such gestures would continue to strengthen the bonds of unity within the diverse constituency, with many noting that the spirit of Ramadan, characterised by charity, compassion, and communal harmony, had found a worthy expression in the gathering.

For a better society

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