Police gun down suspected kidnappers, rescue female victim in Delta

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

ASABA – In a dramatic operation, operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a 27-year-old woman who was abducted from Ibusa community, after a fierce gun battle with her captors along the Ibusa/Ogwashiuku Road.

The command also paraded one suspect, Sunday Blessing, in connection with an armed robbery during which a POS operator was dispossessed of N600,000.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, the rescue operation was carried out on 19th March by the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime squad, acting on a direct order from the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola.

The victim had been taken to a building site beside Obosi River following her abduction on 12th March.

When the operatives closed in on the suspects’ hideout, the kidnappers opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange.

The police team, armed with superior firepower, overwhelmed the criminals, who fled the scene in disarray and abandoned their hostage.

The victim was immediately evacuated to a general hospital for medical attention, while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects has been launched.

In a separate development, the command recorded a swift arrest following a robbery incident in Owa-Oyibu.

On 18th March, a distress call alerted the DPO that three men, led by Sunday Blessing, had robbed a POS operator at gunpoint on Diffrey Road, carting away N600,000.

Officers attached to the division raced to the scene and apprehended Blessing, recovering one locally fabricated Beretta pistol from him.

Efforts are ongoing to track down his two accomplices who are now at large.

SP Edafe noted that both suspects are in custody and investigations are in progress.

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