Ozoro Festival Assault: PANDEF urges police to act without delay

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to urgently investigate the alleged harassment and assault of females at a festival in Ozoro, Delta State, warning that no traditional practice should supersede the constitutional rights of citizens.

In a press release issued on Monday, the group’s National Spokesman, Chief Obiuwevbi Ominimini, expressed concern over the incident, describing it as barbaric and out of place in the 21st century.

Chief Ominimini noted that Ozoro has historically been a peaceful community, serving as the headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area and hosting the Delta State University of Science and Technology, where many young adults, both male and female, reside as students.

“Whatever traditional practice, be it a festival or not, that occurs in any given community must consider the rights of others, mostly the non-indigenes who have their full right to their own religion and other freedoms as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, which is the grundnorm of all laws in Nigeria,” the statement read.

PANDEF commended the swift reaction of the kingdom’s monarch and the President General, who it said had boldly condemned the act.

The group insisted that those responsible must be prosecuted without delay to serve as a deterrent.

“The world has moved past such barbaric traditional practices. All traditional practices within a given community must subject themselves to the laws of the state,” Chief Ominimini stated.

He added that Ozoro, being a community of elites with a sophisticatedly educated leadership headed by a first-class traditional ruler, must put measures in place to ensure such occurrences are avoided in the future.

For a better society

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