Obi decries insecurity in Sokoto, says Nigerians shouldn’t live in fear

A former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nigerians deserve to live in peace, not at the mercy of terror, amid rising insecurity across the country.

In a post on his verified X account on Sunday, Obi described the security situation as a tragic collapse of both governance and basic humanity.

Reacting to reports from Borgaja and other communities in Sokoto State, where terrorists allegedly ordered residents to vacate their lands, the former Anambra State governor described the development as “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

According to him, the situation suggests that non-state actors have assumed the authority of the state in some parts of Nigeria, deciding who lives where and under what conditions.

“What we are witnessing in Borgaja and other communities in Sokoto State, and indeed across our country, is tragic. It reflects a complete breakdown of governance and humanity.

“This is not how a nation should function. How did we get to a point where Nigerians are taking instructions from terrorists instead of their government? I have consistently maintained that no nation can progress when its people live in fear.

“This is no longer just a security issue; it is a national emergency. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Nigerians deserve to live in peace, not at the mercy of terror,” he wrote.

The comments come amid fresh reports of violence in eastern Sokoto.

It would be recalled that the fighters loyal to Turji attacked Bargaja town on March 15, killing at least two villagers and forcing many others to flee.

Earlier in January 2026, armed men raided Bargaja, killing two people and abducting several others.

Prior to that, security sources and residents reported that Bargaja had been attacked days earlier, suggesting repeated raids in the area along the Sokoto–Zamfara axis.

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