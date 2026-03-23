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Education

NECO ready for 2026 National Common Entrance, Gifted Examinations

by Peter Anayo0374

 

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

 

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced its readiness to conduct the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) and the National Gifted Examination.

This was disclosed in Benin City during a public sensitisation programme organised by officials of the Council.

Speaking at the event, NECO’s Head of Public Relations and Information, Obadigie Idahosa, who represented the Edo State Coordinator, Mrs Joyce Ominiabohs, said the exercise was aimed at informing the public about the upcoming examinations.

According to Idahosa, the National Gifted Examination is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, while the National Common Entrance Examination will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

He explained that only final-year primary school pupils are eligible for the NCEE into Unity Colleges, provided they are not less than 10 years old by September 2026.

For the National Gifted Examination, candidates must be at least 11 years old by the same period.

The registration fee for each of the examinations is ₦5,940 per candidate. Registration is strictly online; however, parents who are unable to complete the process independently can access assistance from accredited cyber operators at NECO’s Benin office.

Idahosa encouraged parents seeking quality education for their children to take advantage of the examinations, noting that Unity Colleges offer high standards of learning across the country.

He further disclosed that Edo State hosts three federal government colleges: Federal Government College, Benin City (girls only); Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Uromi (mixed); and Federal Government College, Ibilo (mixed). Nationwide, there are 88 Unity Colleges.

Highlighting the benefits of the National Gifted Examination, Idahosa noted that successful candidates receive full scholarships covering tuition, books, uniforms, accommodation, and feeding from Junior Secondary School (JSS1) through Senior Secondary School (SS3).

He described the initiative as a valuable opportunity for parents and urged them to ensure their eligible children participate.

 

For a better society

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