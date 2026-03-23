Minister of Solid Minerals advocates regional hubs to power Africa’s mining Industry

R-L: Landry Signe, Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution & Executive Director, Thunderbird School of Global Management (moderator); Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Guinean Minister of Energy, Hon. Sekou Camara; Senior Vice President, Global Head of Origination, US Export-Import Bank (EXIM), Sarah Whitten during a panel session themed “Critical Minerals In Africa: Meeting Global Demand” on the sidelines of the Powering Africa Summit, Washington DC, USA. 22nd March 2026.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has called on the United States and African nations to prioritize the establishment of regional energy hubs to accelerate cross-border mining industrialization and strengthen the supply chain of critical minerals.

Speaking at the Powering Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., Alake emphasized that sustainable partnerships with Africa remain the fastest route to meeting rising global demand for critical minerals.

The Minister highlighted the impact of reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting that strengthened governance structures, improved regulatory frameworks, and enhanced ease of doing business have repositioned Nigeria’s mining sector as a key driver of economic diversification.

Alake disclosed that over $2.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been attracted into the sector in two years, attributing this to the government’s efforts to de-risk and sanitize the mining environment.

He emphasized the need for regional industrial corridors, citing the Lobito Corridor as a model, and suggested that similar belts could unlock vast mineral potential across the continent.

In a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, Alake was quoted as noting that such corridors would drive infrastructure development, enhance energy access, and promote regional integration, ultimately advancing industrialization across Africa.

Alake acknowledged security challenges in the sector but highlighted progress made through the establishment of Mining Marshals, disclosing that over 350 suspected illegal miners were arrested and more than 150 are currently undergoing prosecution.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to genuine investors, outlining key investment incentives, including tax waivers on imported mining equipment and full repatriation of profits after due payment of royalties and taxes.

The panel session featured prominent figures, including Guinean Minister of Energy, Sekou Camara, and Senior Vice President of the US Export, accordingto the statement.

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