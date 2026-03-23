Masari assures APC Nat’l Convention will be hitch-free

…Says party satisfied with committees’ level of preparation.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Convention Central Coordination Committee, Alhaji Aminu Masari, has assured that the APC National Convention will be hitch-free, expressing satisfaction with the level of preparations by committees.

Masari stated this while addressing party supporters after an early morning road march designed to sensitise the public on the Convention slated for Saturday, March 28, 2026, saying the committees have done a good job and made a very good decision by aligning themselves to win.

The former Governor of Katsina State emphasised that the APC is ready for the 2027 elections, saying “we are waiting for 2027, and our Convention.

We are ready for the convention, come Saturday.

“They have done a good job, and they have made a very good decision.

They have aligned themselves to win. And this shows that we said APC is ready, and they have won.

And we are waiting for 2027 and our Convention, we are ready for it.

“I thank the organisers of this road march, for being so green, wherever you go, you are green.

Let it go green. Let it go green. We are ready, you can see that we are ready. Why are you asking the obvious when you have seen it?,” Masari stated.

Masari thanked the organisers of the road march, describing them as people conscious of the values of a healthy and green environment and he urged supporters to continue showing enthusiasm, saying “Let us go green. Let us go green.

We are ready, you can see that we are ready.”

Also, Yakubu Dogara, a chieftain of APC, highlighted the importance of the convention, saying it will showcase the party’s focus on domestic issues and global agenda, including climate change.

Dogara praised the management of the FCT administration for the cleanliness of the city, saying it is a pointer to what the convention will achieve.

Ben Ayade, Co-chairman of the convention committee, acknowledged the Secretary of the Committee, Senator Ekunife, and other stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful event.

Ayade expressed confidence in the party’s capacity to drive the convention in absolute peace, saying “we have got capacity, energy and vitality.”

Senator Ekunife thanked the Chairman of the convention, Aminu Masari, for the opportunity to serve, and acknowledged the presence of prominent party members, including former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Ekunife expressed confidence in the party’s victory at the 2027 polls, saying “we are prepared for the 2027 election, when we are going to return our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima to office.”

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