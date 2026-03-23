Int’l Day of Forests: NCF calls for urgent protection of forests to enhance nation’s economy

BLESSING TAIWO

As the world marks International Day of Forests 2026, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has called for urgent action to save Nigeria’s depleting forests.

This year’s International Day of Forests celebrated on March 21st themed, “Forests and Economies,” underscores the critical role forests play not only in environmental sustainability but also in driving livelihoods, economic resilience, and national development.

In a statement issued by the Head of Communication and Corporate Branding, NCF, Olusomi Oduguwa at the weekend, the organization decried the poor state of the nation’s forests.

“Nigeria’s forests are in a critical state of decline, marked by one of the highest deforestation rates in the world. The country loses an estimated 400,000 hectares of forest annually, driven largely by illegal logging, agricultural expansion, and urbanization.

“Over the past three decades, the country has lost nearly 90% of its forest cover, leaving only a fraction of its original forest landscape intact. Today, less than 10% of the country’s original forest cover remains, highlighting the urgent need for large-scale restoration and sustainable forest management interventions.

“A significant proportion of Nigerians rely on fuelwood and charcoal for daily energy needs, placing immense pressure on remaining forest reserves. Beyond energy, forests support agriculture, regulate water systems, and provide raw materials and income for millions, particularly in underserved communities. Yet, despite their immense economic value, forests remain one of the most undervalued natural assets in Nigeria’s development planning.

“Despite ongoing efforts from government and various stakeholders pushing for stronger measures, significant challenges remain. Illegal logging, weak enforcement of environmental regulations, increasing demand for land and energy, and limited investment in restoration continue to drive forest loss across the country. Without urgent and coordinated action, the long-term economic and ecological costs could be severe,” the statement read.

The Director General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, urged Nigerians to stop the criminal and indiscriminate exploitation of the forests to avert environmental damage

Onoja said “we all know and agree that forests are vital for life on Earth, producing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide, which helps combat climate change. They host most of the planet’s land biodiversity, regulate water cycles, protect soil, and provide essential resources like timber, food, medicine, and livelihoods for millions.

“The question remains: why are we destroying the very systems that sustain us? Isn’t it our duty to protect the lungs of our planet and preserve the natural beauty that’s been gifted to us? We would be doing ourselves a great service if we left the forest alone and stopped the criminal and indiscriminate exploitation of our forests that’s causing irreversible environmental damage.”

NCF has implemented a range of interventions aimed at reversing forest loss and promoting sustainable livelihoods, such as the Green Recovery Nigeria Programme – a flagship national initiative aimed at restoring Nigeria’s forest cover to 25% by 2047.

In 2025, NCF with support from its partners, planted 265,561 trees across various ecosystems. Other initiatives include community-based forest management programmes, biodiversity conservation efforts, forest reserve project management and strategic partnerships with government and the private sector to promote sustainable land use practices while creating alternative livelihood opportunities that reduce dependence on unsustainable forest exploitation.

NCF calls on government at all levels to strengthen forest governance, enforce existing environmental laws, and increase budgetary allocations for forest conservation and restoration. The Foundation urges the private sector to invest in sustainable practices and nature-based solutions as nature provides essential resources, regulates climate, and supports agriculture, tourism, and innovation, making it crucial for businesses.

Communities and individuals are encouraged to play their part by supporting tree planting initiatives, adopting sustainable resource use practices, and raising awareness about the importance of forest conservation.

For a better society

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