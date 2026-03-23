IMT Enugu, UNICROSS Sign Landmark Agreement on HND Top-Up, Postgraduate Programmes.

The Institute of Management and Technology has entered into a strategic academic partnership with the University of Cross River State to provide top-up degree programmes and postgraduate studies for Nigerian students.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Thursday, marks a significant step toward bridging the long-standing gap between Higher National Diploma (HND) and university degree qualifications in Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Rector of IMT described the agreement as a “historic milestone” in the institution’s pursuit of academic excellence, collaboration, and human capital development.

He explained that the partnership would enable holders of HND certificates from polytechnics across the country to upgrade their qualifications to Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degrees through a structured top-up programme.

According to him, the initiative is designed to eliminate barriers that have historically limited the academic and professional progression of HND graduates.

“This partnership is not merely a formal agreement; it is a strategic alliance aimed at expanding opportunities and creating a seamless pathway for academic growth,” the Rector stated.

In addition to the top-up programme, the collaboration will also facilitate postgraduate studies in over twenty academic disciplines, thereby strengthening research capacity and equipping graduates with advanced skills for global competitiveness.

The Rector emphasized that the success of the programme would be anchored on mutual trust, shared values, and a commitment to maintaining high academic standards.

He further commended UNICROSS for its willingness to collaborate, noting that both institutions share a common vision for quality education and societal impact.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor, University of Cross River represented by the Director, Center for Educational Services, UNICROSS Dr. Nsed Ayip Akonjom expressed excitement with the partnership. He conveyed the excitement of the Vice Chancellor to IMT and promised that UNICROSS will give the programme the attention it deserves.

The initiative is expected to benefit students, academic staff, and the broader Nigerian education sector by promoting inclusivity and innovation.

Education stakeholders have described the partnership as a timely intervention capable of redefining higher education pathways in Nigeria.