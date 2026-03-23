Gov Mutfwang mourns veteran Journalist, George Pam

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has mourned the passing of veteran journalist, Da. George Dung Pam, praising his faith, integrity, and dedication.

Pam served as Director of News at Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) and Chief Press Secretary to the late Deputy Governor Michael Bot-Mang.

A condolence message issued to newsmen in Jos on Monday by Dr. Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Government House Rayfield, said, Governor Mutfwang described the loss as deeply painful, not only to the immediate family of the deceased but also to the people of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State, and beyond.

He paid tribute to the late George Pam as a man of unwavering faith, integrity, humility, and dedication.

According to the Governor, his life was defined by selfless service and an enduring commitment to the welfare and well-being of all who came in contact with him.

Governor Mutfwang further acknowledged the immense contributions of the deceased during his distinguished career at the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC), where he rose to the position of Director of News before his retirement.

He also commended his lasting impact within his community and across the state.

The Governor noted that the passing of Da. George Pam has created a significant void, emphasizing that his legacy of kindness, tolerance, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.

He extended his deepest condolences to the wife, children, the entire family of the deceased and the media community, urging them to find comfort in the exemplary life he lived and the indelible mark he left on society.

On behalf of the Government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang prayed that Almighty God grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grants the soul of the departed eternal rest.

For a better society

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