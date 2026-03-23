Gordons, Julius Agwu, Mr. Paul, others to perform at Nick B’s Comedy Assembly

A great line up artistes are set to thrill guests with their intriguing performances at the forthcoming Comedy Assembly, being organised by a leading Abuja-based comedian, Nick B.

Among them are veterans, such as Gordons, Julius Agwu, Mr. Paul, Amb. Wahala, Mazi Prosper, Aje Baba Mr Steve, Job Legend and Alhaji Shehu of Wazobia FM.

Others are, Mr Odey, Mc Nappy, Emperor Kennedy, Deacon Albino, Wafi, Shally White, Mc Sam Funnymic, D2, Ybits, Aminu de Comedian, Funny Bruno and Funny Razaq.

Emmy Rhymes, Shyne Band and Faith Jay will be on ground to provide good rhythm to put guests in a mood of relaxation and provide the right atmosphere for them to enjoy every bit of the show.

Coming up Easter Monday, 6th April 2026, Comedy Assembly will take place at 21 Arena, National Council for Arts and Culture, behind Musa Yar’Adua Centre Abuja.

Nick B is known for pulling high profile guests at his comedy shows which are usually sold out.

In April last year, he hosted the “Joy is Coming” edition of the Comedy Assembly, recording massive attendance and in December, he also hosted another comedy show, which has a massive attendance.

The Easter Monday show promises to be entertaining with floor rolling with laughter as invited artistes will be on their their very best.

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