EU pledges continuous support to fight against terrorism in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The European Union EU has pledged to continue to support the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other crimes in Nigeria with funds and Intelligence sharing to ensure peace and stability in the whole of West Africa.

This is because Nigeria has also assured its readiness to explore a strategic partnership with the EU and other continental and regional bodies to eliminate all forms of aggression in its territory.

The European Union Representative and Vice-President Ms Kaja Kalla gave the assurance with a delegation from member countries during a high level Ministerial Dialogue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting, according to her was for the EU and Nigeria to seek ways of strengthening the fight against terrorism, banditry and other crimes that have threatened the peace, stability and development of the most populous West African nation.

She stated that the engagement is to strengthen cooperation and regional partnership due to what is currently happening in Nigeria.

According to her, the European Union EU has spent over €700,000,000 in recent past in their support to the Nigerian government in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria and it has been instrumental to the rebuilding of crisis-torn communities.

Also speaking in a remark, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar said that Nigeria and the European Union EU have been working closely in diverse ways to expend their areas of cooperation in peace and security.

He said that the visit by the EU delegation underscores the resolve between them to strengthen long standing relations between the continental body and the Nigerian nation

He added that the Nigerian government appreciates the support of the European Union in its stabilization efforts in Nigeria, ECOWAS and the gulf of Guinea.

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