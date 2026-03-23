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Energy

Epileptic power supply: Ikeja Disco links drop in electricity to gas shortage

by Editor0133

 

 

Electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric, has attributed the ongoing reduction in electricity supply to a nationwide decline in power generation caused by limited gas supply to thermal power plants.

 

In a public notice issued via its X handle on Monday, the distribution company said the development has significantly affected the volume of energy available on the national grid and, by extension, the allocation to electricity distribution companies.

 

“The ongoing reduction in electricity supply is largely due to a nationwide drop in power generation, caused by limited gas supply to thermal power plants,” the company stated.

 

It explained that the situation has led to a noticeable decrease in the energy received for distribution to customers.

“This has significantly reduced the energy available on the national grid and, consequently, the allocation to Ikeja Electric and other distribution companies,” it said.

 

The company acknowledged the impact of the development on customers and appealed for understanding.

 

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by this development and appreciate your patience and understanding during this period,” the notice read.

 

Ikeja Electric also assured customers of its commitment to fair and efficient distribution of the available electricity, saying, “We remain committed to distributing the available power as efficiently and equitably as possible.”

 

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