Eight feared dead as terrorists bomb Niger bridge in fresh attacks

Eight persons lost their lives on Monday after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an improvised explosive device IED in Niger State.

It was learnt that the IED was planted by terrorists who used a similar IED to destroy a bridge along Luma road, Borgu LGA, connecting Luma-Babana-Agwara communities.

The bombed bridge connected people moving from one town to another, particularly the Babanna major border market that holds every Monday.

Further we learnt that the vehicle moving between Nuku and Woro stepped on the IED, which exploded and killed the seven occupants and the driver.

The spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the bombing of the bridge and said a clearance operation was ongoing.

“On 23rd March 2026 at about 6.30 am, a report received revealed that on the same date at about 2 am, suspected terrorists within the park forest used an explosive device and bombed a bridge located along Luma road, Borgu LGA, connecting Luma-Babana-Agwara communities.

“It was discovered that the bridge was damaged by the hoodlums during security operations in the area.

“However, monitoring continues while clearance operation is intensified,” he said.