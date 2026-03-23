Baruwa unseats MC Oluomo as NURTW President, takes control of secretariat

The leadership crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers took a dramatic turn as Tajudeen Baruwa assumed control of the union’s national secretariat in Abuja, dislodging Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, following a series of court rulings that reshaped the union’s power structure.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat after reclaiming control on Monday, Baruwa, flanked by supporters from across the country, said his actions were backed by two court judgments delivered in his favour.

Following the victory, he said the union formally notified the Nigerian Police, attaching copies of the court judgments to facilitate the recovery of its secretariat.

However, he noted that the responses were not encouraging, prompting the union to send another notice a few days ago, declaring its intention to take over the secretariat and resume duties in line with the court rulings.

Baruwa said, “Their body language has not been encouraging despite repeated assurance that we are not going back to foment any trouble as we are a law-abiding union whose only mission is to get back what belonged to them.

“But today, as you can see, we are taking over in a peaceful manner, and it is not a forceful takeover but just carrying out the court’s orders.

“Again, please be aware that our coming here after two years is to occupy our office, having obtained judgments at both the lower court and the Appeal Court, but they refused to obey court orders after waiting for about two years. We decided to resume back at the office today without causing any violence, and here we are.

“Although the other faction attacked one of our members, who is now in the hospital, the situation is under control. We are still open to reconciliation as we are a lawful organization and not a troublemaker. No one is above the law.”

In further defence of the takeover, the General Secretary, Suleiman Musa, said that despite several appeals, those occupying the premises unlawfully remained defiant and refused to vacate.

Musa stated, “We have notified the police that, on the order of the court, we are coming back to our office today, and we are glad that journalists are here to witness it so that the world will know what is going on here.

Baruwa, who is contesting the NURTW leadership, had opposed the inauguration of Oluomo as the union’s new president.

Earlier, too, the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal had prohibited interference in the operations of the Baruwa-led NURTW executive.

The NICN in his ruling in suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023, delivered by Hon. O.O. Oyewumi, affirmed Baruwa as duly elected President of the Union.

In the same vein, the appellate court in Abuja also, in a judgment delivered on November 8 on the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/293/2024, with a certified true copy, confirmed Baruwa as the legitimate president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The decision upholds an earlier judgment of the lower court, which was delivered on March 11, 2024, where Baruwa was recognised as the union’s president.

A three-member panel comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi dismissed the appeal filed by Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Agbede, and others, ruling that the appeal lacked merit. It, therefore, upheld the industrial court’s decision, which validated Baruwa’s presidency.

The appellate court further awarded N100,000 in costs against the appellants, who are known loyalists of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Appellants in the appeal (who were defendants before the NICN) are Yasin, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Alhaji Aliyu Ore, Kayode Agbeyangi, Alhaji Alhassan Haruna 313, Aliyu Tanimu and Alhaji Hakeem Adeosun.

Respondents in the appeal (who were claimants before the NICN) are Baruwa, Bello Adamu, Eugene Job, Danjuma Saidu, Prince Isah Usman, Suleiman Adamu and Odion Olaye JP