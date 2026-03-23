2027: Calls mount for Wike to lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign as DG

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Barrister Princewill Dike, has recommended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the most qualified politician to lead President Bola Tinubu’s reelection campaign in 2027.

Dike who stated this in Port Harcourt on Monday, praised Wike’s political ingenuity and track record of delivering electoral victories, citing his successes as a former governor of Rivers State.

He added that Wike has the political capacity to campaign and ensure Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general elections.

He highlighted his extensive political network, ability to generate campaign funds, and dedication to working tirelessly for the party.

He also noted Wike’s influence in delivering electoral victories, including the 2023 general elections, where he helped Tinubu win in Rivers State despite being a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He also chronicled Wike’s political victories in the state, which included defeating the incumbent governor in 2015, where his candidate lost the governorship election; also defeating a powerful minister in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Director-General, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), APC, in 2019, where his party (APC) did not win any elective seat in Rivers.

Dike quoted a former Minister and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Odein Ajumogobia, to have withdrawn from the 2015 gubernatorial race of Rivers State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), because “Wike knew politics at the tip of his fingers, as he himself knew the law at the tip of his fingers.”

The APC chieftain emphasized that Wike’s appointment as Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) would guarantee Tinubu’s re-election and make it difficult for opposition candidates to compete.

Mr. Dike stated: “I have hitherto asserted that should the political wonder boy of Rivers State, Wike, become PBAT’s re-election Presidential Campaign Council DG, his opponents would be in trouble.”

“He has a humongous political network across the wider spectrum of the federation.

He knows how to generate the campaign funds without disturbing Mr. President.

“Rather than embezzle campaign funds as is usually the case, he will even add his own money.

He will even work 24 hours criss-crossing the length and breadth of the states to achieve results.

“Wike knows the right politicians who can deliver. He is widely loved by Nigerians, particularly the youths.”

Dike further added: “Recently, he delivered the FCT Area Council election candidates to the APC.

Even as a PDP member; the only one won by the PDP was under his rainbow coalition alliance.

Senator Ireti Kingibe did not win even in her unit!

“He is a goal getter with the unction of the Midas touch, anything he touches turns gold.”

“It is, therefore, my fervent prayer that P-BAT should cherry pick the star boy of his administration, Minister Wike, to be the Presidential Campaign Council DG of his re-election.”

Dike’s recommendation has sparked speculation about Wike’s potential role in the 2027 elections and his relationship with Tinubu.

Wike has been a key figure in Rivers State politics, known for his ability to build alliances and deliver results.

His support for Tinubu’s re-election bid has been seen as crucial, given his influence in the region and his experience in electoral politics.

“In 2023 general elections, Governor Wike (as he then was), who was a thorn in Buhari’s flesh cum his administration, delivered his successor and all the elective seats in Rivers State, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was of an opposing political party,” Dike added.

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