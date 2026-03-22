Sallah: Achimugu advocates food security, reaches 1,000 indigent residents in Abuja outreach

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Achimugu, Founder and President of the Sam Empowerment Foundation (SEF), has urged corporate bodies as well as governments at all tiers to adopt and implement policies that will guarantee food security for vulnerable Nigerians, stressing that such measures are crucial for the country’s overall development.

She made this appeal while distributing support to over 100 widows under the Foundation’s Food Bank Initiative, alongside providing food supplies to more than 1,000 indigent residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The outreach was organised in Sauka Village to commemorate the end of Ramadan and celebrate the Sallah festivities.

Addressing participants at the event, Dr. Achimugu explained that the initiative was designed to share happiness during the Sallah period by empowering widows and distributing essential food items to children and other underprivileged members of the community.

In her words:, “The Sallah season is about sharing joy, making lives better, and emulating the Holy Prophet.

Today, we have empowered over 100 widows and provided food for over 1,000 indigent persons in Sauka Village to celebrate Sallah.”

In her remarks, the Foundation’s Programme Director, Mrs. Kiema Ogunlana, highlighted the significance of contributing to society, describing it as a key driver of national growth and development.

She further called for stronger gender inclusion, underscoring the importance of ensuring that individuals, irrespective of gender, are accorded fairness, dignity, and equal access to opportunities to actively participate in and benefit from societal progress.

“There is a need to recognise that people of different genders face different challenges.

We must remove discrimination and create inclusive environments where everyone feels safe, valued, and heard.

“Equal access to jobs and promotion, fair pay, protection from harassment, involving both men and women in decision-making, supporting people without bias based on gender.

“In simple terms, it’s all about making sure no one is left out or treated unfairly because of their gender. she said.

Ogunlana further noted that for close to twelve years, the Sam Empowerment Foundation has remained committed to transforming lives beyond routine programmes, extending its reach to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, rural areas, healthcare facilities, schools, and vulnerable households where hope had once been scarce.

She urged other Nigerians and corporate bodies to replicate the Foundation’s charitable initiatives, emphasising that only through collective efforts can societal challenges be effectively tackled.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Musa Yahaya conveyed appreciation to Dr. Achimugu for her generosity and appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to follow her example.

The event featured a variety of activities, including pick-and-drop competitions for both boys and girls, dance contests, and a funfair.

For a better society

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