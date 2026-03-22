NITDA to Catalyse $13bn Creative Economy through Digital Infrastructure and Policy Frameworks

UGO AMADI

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap to scale Nigeria’s creative sector, targeting a valuation of over $13 billion through strategic digital initiatives, the 3MTT talent programme, and robust regulatory frameworks.

This move aligns with the federal government’s push for economic diversification through industrialisation and digitisation, as NITDA has reaffirmed its commitment to scaling Nigeria’s creative and arts industry. Through a mix of digital initiatives, enabling regulations, and infrastructure development, the Agency aims to unlock the sector’s multi-billion dollar potential.

Speaking at Moment 2026, Africa’s largest gathering of creators, NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, emphasized the Agency’s mission to build a tech-driven ecosystem where local talent can innovate and compete on a global stage.

Represented by Dr. Ayodeji Eniola, Director of the DG’s Office, Inuwa revealed that Nigeria’s creative industry—currently valued at $9 billion—is projected to surpass $13 billion with sustained support.

“Nigeria has always been a nation of storytellers and innovators,” Inuwa stated. “What is remarkable today is that this creativity has evolved beyond cultural expression to become a powerful economic force.”

Building a Talent Pipeline

A core pillar of NITDA’s intervention is digital talent development. Inuwa highlighted the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative as a primary vehicle for equipping youth with specialized skills in animation, visual effects, game development, and digital media. This ensures Nigerians are not just consumers but active producers in the global creator economy.

The DG noted that the synergy between creativity and technology is the industry’s new frontier. “Today, creativity is powered by connectivity, computing power, and data. A smartphone and internet access can now enable a young Nigerian to reach millions globally,” he added.

Infrastructure and Security

To provide the backbone for this digital shift, NITDA is spearheading the National Sovereign Cloud Initiative, offering secure and scalable local computing resources for entrepreneurs. The Agency is also backing national broadband projects like Project BRIDGE to bridge the connectivity gap.

Beyond hardware, Inuwa disclosed that NITDA is strengthening regulatory frameworks around cybersecurity and data protection. These measures are designed to safeguard intellectual property and foster digital trust, ensuring creators can monetize their work safely.

The Future: AI and Robotics

Looking ahead, the Agency is leveraging the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) to integrate AI into content production. This focus on emerging tech aims to place Nigerian creators at the forefront of modern storytelling.

Closing his remarks, Inuwa reminded young creators of their role in national growth: “Your creativity is not just entertainment; it is innovation, intellectual property, and national influence.”

He reiterated that NITDA will continue to implement policies that foster a sustainable ecosystem, create jobs, and drive the country’s broader economic diversification agenda.