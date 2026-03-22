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NDDC harps on partnerships, engages Ibom Air on development strategies

by Editor0140

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has re-emphasised the importance of strategic collaborations through the Public-Private Partnerships, PPP, arrangement to drive sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during a meeting with the Management of Ibom Air, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr George Uriesi, at their headquarters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ogbuku led a delegation that included the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai; the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde; the Akwa Ibom State Representative on the NDDC Governing Board, Pastor Abasiandikan Nkono; and other Directors of the Commission.

The NDDC boss observed that the engagement was part of the Commission’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Public-Private Partnerships that pave the way for landmark infrastructure projects and boost investor confidence.

He stressed that collaboration would expedite the growth and development of the Niger Delta region, noting that the NDDC was partnering with the Delta State Government and Chevron Nigeria Limited on the 70.75 km Omadino-Okerenkoko-Escravos Road and bridges in the Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ogbuku recalled that the partnership between the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and the NDDC facilitated the construction of the 25.7 km Ogbia-Nembe Road. He added that the Commission was currently collaborating with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, on the construction of the Okrika-Borikiri road and bridges project, the Kaa-Ataba Road and Bridge, and the Bonny Ring Road.

The NDDC Managing Director stressed the importance of aligning efforts between the government, NDDC, and the private sector through collaborative planning to effectively transform transit traffic into sustainable economic growth for the Niger Delta region.

He remarked that through strategic partnerships, the NDDC would create a thriving economic environment that benefits the local communities and attracts further investment in the region.

“As we prioritise local content by engaging indigenous contractors and promoting diversified investments, we can significantly enhance the economic impact in our area,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, described the partnerships as one of the airline’s strategies for development through impactful initiatives.

He underscored the benefits of establishing a regional aviation hub that could not only enhance transportation but also stimulate tourism and business activities in the Niger Delta region.

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