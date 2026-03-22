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Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Most Christians attend church service for wealth, power rather than genuine desire to seek God – Cleric laments

by Peter Anayo083

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

Rev. Canon Johnson Iwuamaze, Vicar of the Church of Pentecost, Anglican Communion, Osuma, Inland Town, Onitsha, Anambra State, Sunday lamented that most Christians attend church service only to seek wealth and power instead of seeking Heaven.

Preaching a sermon, he expressed concern that many Christians now flock to churches in search of signs, wonders, and material breakthroughs, rather than the true essence of worship.

According to him, the thirst for real spirituality is the true mark of a person seeking God, yet many have forgotten this fundamental principle.

“Seeking God is not a casual activity; it must be intentional,” he emphasized.

Rev. Canon Iwuamaze stressed the need for believers to pursue God with their entire being: heart, body, soul, and spirit, rather than chasing after wealth and worldly gains.

He challenged Christians to reflect on what they hungered for most: money or God.

The cleric added that developing the right character, attitude, and relationship with God and others is essential for anyone who desired a right standing with God.

He warned that a life full of filthiness and immoral behaviour was a clear sign that, that one was not aligned with God’s standards.

The Man of God, therefore, urged Christians to return to God in sincerity, cultivate good character, and show kindness to others.

“If you have bad character, you cannot make heaven,” he declared, calling on believers to “embrace spiritual renewal and authentic Christian living in an age where outward religion often overshadows inner transformation,” he stated.

 

For a better society

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