Maiduguri bombings: Shettima briefs Tinubu in Lagos

.As residents flee as armed bandits launch massive attack on Taraba community

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday arrived in Lagos to brief President Bola Tinubu on the security situation in Maiduguri and pay the traditional Sallah homage.

Shettima’s visit follows his trip to Maiduguri at the instance of the president, where he conducted an on-the-spot assessment after multiple bomb explosions in the city.

The vice president is expected to update the president on his findings, including engagements with affected families, community leaders, and relevant authorities during the condolence visit.

NAN reports that Maiduguri was recently rocked by multiple bomb blasts by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

Thereafter, the vice president is expected to lead serving governors on a visit to the president on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting is expected to felicitate with the president on Eid-el-Fitr and discuss strengthening inter-governmental collaboration in addressing emerging security threats and improving rapid response mechanisms across the country.

The strategic meeting underscore the administration’s commitment to proactive engagement and continuous monitoring of security developments in the country.

NAN reports Shettima who was in Maiduguri, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will decisively confront perpetrators of the multiple bomb explosions in Maiduguri.

Shettima, who visited victims receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, disclosed that beyond President Bola Tinubu’s directive to security chiefs, the Federal Government is investing more in equipment and other logistics to boost the fight against terrorism across the country.

Shettima condemned the attacks, describing the perpetrators as barbaric and stressing that no cause justifies the killing of innocent people.

The Borno Police Command confirmed that 23 people were killed while 108 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the coordinated attacks.

Meanwhile, Residents of Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area in Taraba State has continue to flee their community following a mass attack from armed gunmen suspected to be fulani militias that is being contained by the army.

Champion correspondent gathered that on Sunday morning, residents were seen with their luggage by the road side desperately looking for means to move to safer areas.

Mr Simon Avioko, the Principal of Regina Packs school in Chanchanji and Rev. Fr. Samuel Ogah, the administrator of Holy Copy Schools in Takum, said that academic activities at their schools have been seriously disrupted due to the massive influx of displaced persons from neighbouring communities that are now taking refuge in the school because their villages have been completely destroyed.

They also complain that most of the displaced persons have withdrawn their children from school due to the prevailing insecurity and the destruction of their means of livelihood.

Similarly, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Chanchanji, the Dean of Chanchanji Deanery Rev. Fr. Edward Barau and other residents said that the people are living in constant fear since they heard that the fulani militias were planning to attack them before the Saturday attack.

“Most of the people have moved out already but it is not everyone that has the means to move.

Apart from the residents of Chanchanji, most of these people you see came here to take refuge because their communities were destroyed, their loved ones killed and maimed and their means of livelihoods destroyed.

“Last week, the information started coming in that the heavily armed Fulani Ethnic Militias were planning a major attack on Chanchanji.

Since then we have been living in constant fear. And true to their word, they launched a heavy attack yesterday but the army reacted swiftly this time and were able to repel them.

As we speak, tension is still very high. Clearly, the presence of the soldiers is the only deterrent to them.

At Tor Damisa in Donga Local Government Area, where about Three policemen and others were killed in an attack on the community last week, Rev. Fr. Mathias Akough said that they got credible information suggesting an imminent attack on the community by the Fulani Ethnic Militias, prompting most of the people to flee.

He said that a video by the Executive Director of Equipping the Persecuted, Judd Saul, described in detail plans by the Fulani Ethnic Militias to attack parts of Southern Taraba and Southern Kaduna immediately after Ramadan.

“We have called you again over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Southern Taraba especially in Takum, Donga and Ussa Local Government Areas that have already led to the death of several persons and the destruction of whole villages and means of livelihoods of Tens of Thousands of our people.

“This time however, we are not calling you just to inform you of the continued carnage, but to draw your attention to credible information suggesting that attacks are imminent in Chanchanji and Tor Damisa in Takum and Donga Local Government Areas respectively.

“We have gathered reliably that Fulani Ethnic Militias in Takum are mobilising personnel, arms and ammunition massively and are already taking positions in some of the villages they have displaced the people especially around New Gboko to stage attacks on Chanchanji in a matter of days.

There is also movement of machine gun-armed fighters around the Donga River towards Chanchanji.

“The information at our disposal indicates that this attack will take place right after Ramadan.

The essence of sharing this information with you is to help create awareness for the terrorists to know that their plans have been unraveled and so discourage them from going on with it.

The awareness is also expected to help communities to mobilise themselves and be on the alert.

This will help them to take urgent measures.

“We want to deeply sympathise with the people of Tor Damisa in Donga Local Government and the Nigerian Police, Taraba State Command over the gruesome attack that took place recently, leading to the death of gallant policemen and other people, with others missing.

These attacks have been going on for some time in Takum, Donga, and other parts of the state.

“These militias are not ghosts and can be tracked and arrested to face the law.

One of the major responsibilities of the government is to protect lives and property.

With humility and every sense of responsibility, we call on all the heads of security in the state to review their deployment and intelligence gathering mechanisms so as to respond more effectively and avert this possible attack that is just days or even hours away from now.

“We commend Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas for recently visiting this area with his Benue State counterpart, Governor Hyacinth Alia to identify with the people.

However, we call on the governor to do more to stop these attacks and restore peace and stability in the affected areas” he said.

At Sancta Maria Clinic and Maternity in Takum, Reverend Sister Filipa Fangpa told our Correspondent that the facility is overwhelmed as the injured persons keeps coming day and night, compelling the clinic to overstretch it’s capacity.

She appealed to government and other organisations as well as individuals to support the clinic so that it can cater for the patients and carry out outreaches to the displaced persons.

As at the time of this report, the evacuation is ongoing amidst heightened tension and frustration.