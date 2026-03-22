Lagos PDP elders’ forum mourns passage of BoT member, Aderemi Akitoye

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Leaders and Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has mourned the death of a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Dr. Aderemi Akitoye.

In a statement signed by the PDP elders’ forum, it described Akitoye who was a former national secretary of the party as a gentleman.

The forum noted that his death has created a void that would be difficult to fill.

The forum said, “It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss that the Leaders and Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extend our deepest condolences to the Akitoye Royal Family of Lagos State on the passing of your illustrious son, Prince Dr. Aderemi Charles Akitoye, who departed this world on March 17, 2026.

“Prince Akitoye was more than just a member of our party; he was a political titan and a pillar of stability. Throughout his distinguished service as a former National Secretary and a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and the progress of our nation.

“We remember him today as an intellectual powerhouse who brought clarity and wisdom to every deliberation. As a True Gentleman: A man of royal pedigree who carried himself with humility, charm, and a rare kind of dignity. As a steadfast friend to many within our ranks, whose counsel was as reliable as his character.

“His exit leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. He was a bridge-builder who navigated the complexities of Nigerian politics with the grace of a prince and the precision of a scholar.

“As we mourn this monumental loss, we take solace in the indelible legacy he leaves behind. Lagos State has lost a jewel, and the PDP has lost one of its finest generals.

“May the Almighty grant the Akitoye Royal Family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and may his soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“He will be deeply missed.”

For a better society

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