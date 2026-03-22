From Dreams to Desperation ,Disabled Bayelsa Youth Pleads for Rescue from Life on the Streets

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Mr. Wisdom Gbenebro has made a heartfelt appeal to the Nigerian government, the Bayelsa state authorities, and well meaning individuals to rescue him from a life of street begging and restore his dignity.

In an emotional interview, Gbenebro revealed that he hails from Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa state,he explained that his troubles began in 2018 when he was actively involved in sports, particularly cycling, with hopes of building a professional career.

According to him, he was among young athletes being considered for trials that could lead to representing Nigeria in Europe, however, due to family concerns especially from his aunt who he felt would not support his participation he traveled to Delta state in search of treatment for an undisclosed health issue before returning home.

Recounting the tragic turn of events, Gbenebro said his dreams were derailed in 2020 amid the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, during this period, he developed a severe medical condition affecting his right hand, which became swollen and progressively worsened.

“I didn’t understand what was happening to me he said my hand became badly swollen and there was no improvement, by 2021, the situation had deteriorated so much that doctors had no choice but to amputate my hand to save my life.”

He added that the experience marked the beginning of a series of life altering challenges despite the ordeal, he remains grateful to be alive but lamented the lack of support from family and society.

Gbenebro further disclosed that his condition led to stigmatization within his community, some of his siblings allegedly accused him of witchcraft, while others distanced themselves from him.

“Life has not been easy,” he said people accuse me wrongly sometimes when someone dies, they point fingers at me It hurts deeply, I cry often but I still thank God for keeping me alive.”

He also claimed that at a point during his treatment, a medical official suggested that his condition might be spiritual rather than medical, leading to a halt in his care at the hospital.

Now homeless and forced into street begging, Gbenebro described the harsh realities he faces daily ,he said many motorists refuse to offer him rides, believing he brings bad luck.

In 2026 January when , a glimmer of hope emerged when an individual identified as Levenius shared his story and photos online, prompting some members of the public offer financial assistance.

“However, Gbenebro insists that the help he has received so far is not enough to change his situation permanently, am grateful to everyone who has helped me he said,but I still need more support to get off the streets and rebuild my life, I don’t want to keep begging.”

He is now calling on government agencies, non governmental organizations, and compassionate Nigerians to come to his aid and give him a chance at a better future.