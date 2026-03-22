FG reaffirms commitment to human capital development in petroleum sector

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening human capital development and institutional collaboration in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Patience N. Oyekunle, paid a familiarization and courtesy visit to the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit on Monday, 16th March, 2026, Mrs. Oyekunle said the engagement formed part of her ongoing consultations with agencies under the Ministry’s supervisory purview aimed at deepening institutional coordination, strengthening collaboration and gaining firsthand insight into the programmes, achievements and strategic priorities of key institutions within the petroleum sector.

She described PTDF as a strategic institution within Nigeria’s petroleum sector architecture, noting that its mandate of developing indigenous human capacity for the oil and gas industry remains critical to the long-term sustainability, competitiveness and technological advancement of the sector.

The Permanent Secretary commended the Fund for its contributions to manpower development through its Overseas and In-Country Scholarship Schemes, which have supported the training of thousands of Nigerian professionals in petroleum and energy-related disciplines over the past two decades.

According to her, many beneficiaries of the programmes now contribute meaningfully across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, regulatory institutions, academia and research establishments, thereby strengthening the country’s technical competence and knowledge base in the sector.

She also recalled PTDF’s historic role in Nigeria’s petroleum sector reforms, noting that the Fund provided institutional support and facilities that hosted key Presidential Committees involved in the drafting of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the early stages of implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

She stressed that the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s petroleum industry following the enactment of the Act places renewed emphasis on efficiency, transparency, institutional effectiveness and the strengthening of indigenous technical capacity across the sector’s value chain.

Mrs. Oyekunle further reiterated that the Ministry, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, remains committed to advancing sector reforms and the strategic priorities of the Federal Government.

She noted that these efforts align with the broader policy direction of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places strong emphasis on economic growth, energy security, investment promotion and the development of indigenous capacity across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Mallam Ahmed Galadima Aminu, described the visit as a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the Fund and its supervising Ministry.

He noted that PTDF was established by Act No. 25 of 1973 and later amended in 1999 with the mandate to develop human and institutional capacity as well as promote research and technology in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

According to him, the Fund has trained thousands of Nigerians locally and internationally, upgraded several institutions and established two Centres of Excellence as part of its efforts to advance capacity development in the sector.

Aminu reaffirmed PTDF’s commitment to supporting the policy direction of the Federal Government and working closely with the Ministry to further strengthen Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

He also expressed appreciation to the Honorable Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources for their continued support and guidance towards the growth and development of the Fund.

The highlight of the engagement was a detailed presentation by the Fund’s Deputy General Manager, Strategic Planning and Documentation, Mr. Muhammad Haruna on the PTDF’s mandate, vision and mission, regulatory functions and responsibilities, organisational structure, key achievements and ongoing initiatives, as well as the defined relationship between the Ministry and the Fund.

The engagement was attended by Directors and Management Staff from both the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.