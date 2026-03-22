Efele Empowers 100 Warri North Residents, Urges Leaders to Prioritize Grassroot Engagement

From Barry Agbanigbi – Koko

The Executive Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Pastor Nicholas Efele, has urged political office holders to always reach out to the people whose mandate they hold in trust.

Efele made the call during an empowerment programme where 100 beneficiaries drawn from the 10 wards of Warri North Local Government Area received cash gifts of ₦50,000 each. The event, held in Koko, the headquarters of Warri North LGA, was themed “Empower the People for Tomorrow’s Followership.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Efele expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve and support the people, noting that the empowerment initiative was aimed at strengthening grassroots support and improving the welfare of party faithful.

He emphasized that political leadership must prioritize the welfare of followers, stressing that even small gestures of support could make a significant difference in people’s lives.

According to him, “The party belongs to all of us, and what makes up the party are the people. We may not be able to buy vehicles for everyone, but little support matters. Like the church, the party should nurture its members and support them at the grassroots so that their hope for a better tomorrow will not die.”

Efele encouraged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the financial support and urged party members not to lose hope, noting that the Delta State Governor had performed well in office.

He highlighted several development projects in the state, including the massive Ogbonbiri Road project and the completed Tebu water project, describing them as evidence of government’s commitment to development.

He also called on party members to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, commending the Federal Government for its efforts at improving the nation.

Efele used the opportunity to appreciate the leadership of the APC in the state and paid special tribute to APC chieftain, Hon. Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele, whom he described as a mentor in the “school of politics.”

Speaking at the event, Hon. Michael Diden described the programme as an appreciation initiative aimed at giving back to the people. He noted that political offices come with the responsibility of appreciating and empowering supporters.

Diden expressed appreciation to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while declaring that President Bola Tinubu would be re-elected in 2027.

He also used the occasion to declare his intention to contest the Delta South Senatorial seat in the next election. According to him, during the 2023 senatorial election he won seven out of the eight local government areas in the district, while the incumbent senator, Joel Onowakpo Thomas, won only one.

Addressing supporters at his residence in Koko, Diden expressed confidence that he would secure victory across all eight local government areas in the next election.

Chairman of the occasion and APC Chairman in Warri North LGA, Hon. Omashele William, described the programme as a significant step towards building a better future for the people. He commended Efele for the initiative and urged beneficiaries to use the funds wisely.

Also speaking, former Deputy Chairman of Warri North LGA, Hon. Dio Tenga, described the empowerment as a laudable programme and called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture by supporting people at the grassroots.

He also commended Governor Oborevwori for road infrastructure projects across the state and praised President Tinubu for his leadership efforts.

Hon. Princess Abigeal, in her remarks, thanked the organisers and stressed the importance of empowering women, noting that empowering women translates to empowering the nation.

Similarly, the National Secretary of Delta Political Vanguard, Ese Sanko, said the group had played a significant role in producing leaders in Delta State, noting that Governor Oborevwori is a product of the organisation and has continued to demonstrate strong performance in office.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ayiba Tiemo from Ward 8, expressed gratitude for the support and promised to make good use of the money.