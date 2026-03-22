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Champion Newspapers LTD
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Chairman Moorex Group Ltd., Engr Chidi Amechi bags Champion Newspaper Real Estate Personality

by Peter Anayo096

 

A real estate entrepreneur and Chairman of Moorex Group Limited, Engr. Chidi Charles Amechi, has been honoured as the 2025 Champion Newspapers Real Estate Personality of the Year.

The annual awards organised by Champion Newspapers have continued to stand as one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for recognising excellence, hard work, and impactful contributions across various sectors. The event attracted a distinguished gathering of personalities from government, business, academia, traditional institutions, and the private sector.

Held on Saturday, March 14, at Eko Hotels and Suites, the ceremony celebrated notable achievers who have contributed significantly to national development.

Among other awardees was Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, who received the Governor of the Year Award for Youth Development and Security. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also had members of his cabinet recognised with the Star Performance Award 2025.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, who was represented by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, was honoured as Man of the Year. The NDLEA also emerged as the Most Innovative and Outstanding Public Agency of the Year.

Speaking through his representative Ejike Emmanuel Onwujiobi, Engr. Amechi expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as a motivation to further contribute to solving Nigeria’s housing challenges.

“I view this recognition beyond a personal achievement, I see it as a call to do more. At Moorex Group, we remain committed to delivering innovative and affordable housing solutions through Moorex Properties Ltd. that will positively impact lives and bridge the housing deficit in Nigeria,” he said.

Engr. Amechi has continued to attract positive attention in the media space for his contributions to the real estate sector. He recently featured on the cover of Attention Magazine, where his innovations in addressing housing needs, brand growth, and ambassadorial engagements were highlighted.

Earlier, he was among prominent Nigerians honoured at the 2024 edition of the Great Achievers Award for Human and Community Development, organised by the Great Achievers Initiative for Youth and Community Development.

He also received the Real Estate Personality of the Year award at the Leadership Excellence (LEEX) Awards organised by Igbere TV.

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