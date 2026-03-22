Bayelsa monarch hails NDDC over distribution of palliatives



The traditional ruler of Oruma Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Pere John Tacha Abara, has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for providing relief materials to alleviate the pains of flood victims in the area.

The Monarch, who spoke during the distribution of relief materials in his domain, noted that the impact of NDDC in his community and the entire Niger Delta region was laudable, describing NDDC’s intervention as capable of reducing hunger in the community.

He stated: “We are indeed excited with the relief materials that have been sent to our community. It shows that NDDC recognises that the Oruma community is a flood-prone area.

“What the NDDC has been doing for our community and the entire region is enormous, and it shows that the Commission is working in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which emphasises the need to address food insecurity in the country.”

The royal father called on his subjects and the people of the Niger Delta region to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 because of his outstanding performance in rural communities.

He allayed fears of possible hijacking of the relief packages, stating that the items would be equitably distributed to the people.

The NDDC Managing Director, who was represented by a Director in the Directorate of Education, Health and Social Services, Engr. Jeremiah Oritsejoloni, observed that the decision to intervene in the flood-ravaged communities was driven by the Commission’s concern for the people.

He added that the commission’s intervention has cut across several aspects of development in the region and enjoined the people to remain law-abiding, noting that development could only take place in a rancour-free environment.

The Consultant for the programme, Mrs Egondu Esinwoke-Ogbalor, explained that the high population density and the extent of damage suffered by the people were among the factors considered before the intervention to ameliorate the situation and avert insecurity and youth restiveness.

She added that the Community Initiative for Enhanced Peace and Development was also sensitising the people on possible flooding within the year.

She reiterated that the NDDC, in partnership with her Foundation, was determined to extend the same gesture to other communities affected by natural disasters.