26.5 C
Lagos
March 22, 2026
Trending now

Most Christians attend church service for wealth, power rather than genuine desire…

Gunmen attack church, abduct 8 worshippers in Kwara

Maiduguri bombings: Shettima briefs Tinubu in Lagos

Stamp out corruption in Nigeria Police Force, HURIWA tasks IGP

APC sets stage for 2026 National Convention with aspirant screening

Sallah: Achimugu advocates food security, reaches 1,000 indigent residents in Abuja outreach

FG reaffirms commitment to human capital development in petroleum sector

Efele Empowers 100 Warri North Residents, Urges Leaders to Prioritize Grassroot Engagement

Iran threatens to completely close Hormuz if US targets power plants

Petroleum Resources Ministry partners PSIN explore collaboration on capacity building.

Champion Newspapers LTD
NewsPolitics

APC sets stage for 2026 National Convention with aspirant screening

by Editor0146

 

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has completed arrangements for its 2026 National Convention, with the screening of aspirants for national offices scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

According to a notice signed by the Secretary of the Aspirants’ Screening Committee, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, the exercise will kick off at 9:00 in the morning.

All aspirants who have submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms are required to appear in person, bringing along relevant supporting documents for verification.

The committee has provided the following contact lines for additional information: 08034537560, 08062292972, and 08028925141.

The screening exercise is a crucial step in the party’s convention process, aimed at ensuring that only eligible candidates proceed to contest for various national offices. The APC has been known for its robust internal democracy, and this exercise is expected to uphold this tradition.

The party’s National Convention is anticipated to draw significant attention from Nigerians, as it will shape the party’s leadership and direction for the coming years. With several prominent politicians already expressing interest in various positions, the convention is expected to be a highly competitive event.

The APC has been working to strengthen its structures and consolidate its position as a major player in Nigeria’s politics. The successful conduct of the screening exercise and the convention will be a key indicator of the party’s readiness for the challenges ahead.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Gov Otti hails Abia CAN Chairman, Uduma on 30 Years of Priesthood

Peter Anayo

President Tinubu committed to develop Northeast – Minister

Peter Anayo

Okpebholo sets up panel to probe Obaseki’s administration

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişmarsbahis girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet giriş