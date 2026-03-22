APC sets stage for 2026 National Convention with aspirant screening

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has completed arrangements for its 2026 National Convention, with the screening of aspirants for national offices scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

According to a notice signed by the Secretary of the Aspirants’ Screening Committee, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, the exercise will kick off at 9:00 in the morning.

All aspirants who have submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms are required to appear in person, bringing along relevant supporting documents for verification.

The committee has provided the following contact lines for additional information: 08034537560, 08062292972, and 08028925141.

The screening exercise is a crucial step in the party’s convention process, aimed at ensuring that only eligible candidates proceed to contest for various national offices. The APC has been known for its robust internal democracy, and this exercise is expected to uphold this tradition.

The party’s National Convention is anticipated to draw significant attention from Nigerians, as it will shape the party’s leadership and direction for the coming years. With several prominent politicians already expressing interest in various positions, the convention is expected to be a highly competitive event.

The APC has been working to strengthen its structures and consolidate its position as a major player in Nigeria’s politics. The successful conduct of the screening exercise and the convention will be a key indicator of the party’s readiness for the challenges ahead.