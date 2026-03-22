Abuja Continental Hotel Wins Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2026 as Best Luxury Hotel & Conference Centre in Nigeria

Abuja Continental Hotel has bagged special recognition as the Winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2026 in the category of Best Luxury Hotel & Conference Centre in Nigeria, a unique achievement that reinforces the hotel’s position as one of the country’s leading destinations for luxury hospitality, world-class accommodation, and exceptional conference experiences.

This distinguished award celebrates Abuja Continental Hotel’s commitment to excellence in service, guest satisfaction, product quality, and continuous innovation in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

It also reflects the hotel’s strong standing as a preferred destination for business travelers, diplomatic missions, international visitors, social events, and major conferences in the nation’s capital.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Aurelio Giraudo, General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel, expressed his pride and gratitude:

“We are deeply honored to receive this important recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and professionalism of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our owners, partners, and valued guests. It inspires us to continue raising the bar in luxury hospitality and conference excellence in Nigeria.”

Located in the heart of Abuja, Abuja Continental Hotel has continued to redefine hospitality standards through its elegant accommodations, refined culinary offerings, premium guest services, and outstanding event and conference facilities.

The hotel’s ongoing enhancement initiatives and strategic focus on service excellence have further strengthened its reputation as a flagship luxury destination in Nigeria.

This award marks another milestone in the hotel’s journey toward becoming a benchmark for hospitality excellence not only in Nigeria but across Africa.