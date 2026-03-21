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Zulum promises jobs, skills training for Borno youths

by Peter Anayo062

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating job opportunities and expanding vocational training programmes for youths across the state.

Governor Zulum made the pledge on Saturday while receiving the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, who paid the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The Sallah visit, a longstanding tradition of the Borno Emirate, symbolises respect and solidarity between the traditional institution and the state government.

Welcoming the Shehu and his entourage, Zulum said his administration would intensify efforts to empower young people through employment and skills acquisition initiatives.

“We will continue to create job opportunities and provide vocational training to accommodate the teeming youths of our state,” Zulum said.

He also appealed to the monarch to sustain prayers for lasting peace and stability in Borno and Nigeria, while assuring continued government support to the traditional institution.

The governor further disclosed that efforts were underway to connect the remaining local government areas to the national electricity grid.

Zulum commended the Shehu for his resilience and commitment to leadership, particularly for remaining in his palace during the peak of the insurgency.

Earlier, the Shehu of Borno, Alh Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, said the Sallah homage remained a key tradition of the emirate to felicitate with the government and people of the state.

“This visit is part of our longstanding tradition to identify with the government and the good people of Borno during festive periods,” Shehu Garbai said.

The Shehu also acknowledged the developmental strides recorded under the Zulum administration and urged the government to sustain efforts in youth empowerment, job creation, and security.

The royal father was accompanied on the visit by senior members of the Borno Emirate Council, including the Waziri of Borno, Alhaji Mutawalli Shettima Bukar, Imam Idaini, the Chief Imam and traditional title holders.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also received Sallah homage from delegations of the University of Maiduguri, Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Al-Ansar University, and the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri.

The delegations congratulated the governor on the successful completion of Ramadan and commiserated with him over the recent bomb blast in Maiduguri.

Responding, Zulum expressed appreciation for their visit and reaffirmed his administration’s support to federal institutions operating in the state.

 

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