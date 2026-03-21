Students cry out over alleged hostel racketeering at UNEC Medical College, Ituku Ozalla

.COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The recent protests embarked by the Medical Students at Ituku Ozalla was partly as a result of “high wired’ hostel racketeering by the Senior Officers of the College, some students of the institution alleged.

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The concerned students who preferred anonymity apparently to avoid being punished, alleged that the students hostels of the Medical School has become a source of discomfort especially for students who have no option than to stay in the College hostel.

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They further added that the hostels are allocated to the Senior Lecturers of the college with each lecturer controlling a particular number of rooms for personal returns.

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What this means is that the room rates are different as they belong to various lecturers who decide their own room rates and who to favor with it irrespective of the regulations of the College.

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The stipulated hostel fee is pretentiously presented while the actual negotiated rate is paid through back channels.

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According to the students, their efforts to discuss and address the ugly issue with the university authority met with a brick wall.

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The students said they are using this opportunity to bring to public knowledge the challenges they are facing with their hostel accommodations with the attendant distraction leading to poor performance by the affected students.

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“We solemnly appeal to the appropriate authorities to rise to this call, investigate and put a stop to this ugly situation, and penalize the culprits”, they stated.

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Efforts to reach the UNN authority were not fruitful.

For a better society

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