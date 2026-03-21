Lagos PDP slams APC over incessant hikes in fuel prices

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress, APC over increasing fuel prices, saying the continuous hikes have turned daily commuting into a luxury.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary and made available to newsmen.

Odianarewo wrote: The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken note, more with amusement than concern, of yet another unsolicited and rather theatrical commentary by the ever-busy spokesman of the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo,

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored this latest attempt at political stand-up comedy, but silence, in this instance, might be mistaken for validation. Let it be clearly stated: the PDP does not require diagnosis from a party that has perfected the art of governance failure while simultaneously mastering the craft of propaganda.

“It is indeed fascinating, if not comical, that the APC, a party presiding over unprecedented economic hardship, insecurity, and institutional decay, now seeks to position itself as the moral compass of opposition politics. One must ask: at what exact point did a party struggling to govern itself become the examiner of others?”

The PDP spokesman said the ruling party is busy constructing fictional narratives about the PDP rather than concentrating on governance to cushion the effects of economic hardship on the people.

“While Mr. Oladejo is busy constructing fictional narratives about the PDP, perhaps he could kindly assist Nigerians by explaining a few pressing realities under APC stewardship:

“How did Lagosians benefit from the reported ₦40 billion CCTV project on Third Mainland Bridge that exists more in budgetary imagination than in practical visibility?

“What justification exists for the continuous displacement and economic suffocation of vulnerable communities in Makoko, Otumara, Otto, Iwaya, and Iyana Oworo?

“Is the notorious Idumagbo Avenue on Lagos Island now a case study in urban neglect or a deliberate monument to administrative indifference?

“How does the APC reconcile its “progressive governance” mantra with multiple taxation, skyrocketing transport fares, and the unbearable rise in food prices?

“Can Nigerians also be enlightened on the mysterious handling of Maroko resettlement at Jakande Estate, Lekki, an issue that still reeks of inequity and opacity?” He queried.

He reiterated, “On the national stage, the APC’s ‘tested playbook” has delivered a symphony of hardship: a collapsing naira, an erratic power sector, rising insecurity, and fuel prices that have turned daily commuting into a luxury. If this is the “model” Mr. Oladejo recommends, Nigerians are indeed justified in their growing anxiety.

“As for the laughable reference to a “one-man Governors Forum,” we understand that satire is best appreciated when it is not coming from a party that has reduced governance to a one party monologue, where dissent is suppressed, accountability is optional, and performance is perpetually deferred.

“Let it also be made abundantly clear: the PDP remains focused on rebuilding, re-strategizing, and reconnecting with Nigerians. Unlike the APC, we do not confuse media noise for measurable progress, nor do we substitute propaganda for performance.

“Mr. Oladejo is respectfully advised to channel his energy toward helping his party explain its mounting failures rather than meddling in the internal dynamics of a party that, despite its challenges, still represents the most viable alternative to Nigeria’s current misgovernance.

“The Nigerian people are not deceived. They are watching. And at the appropriate time, they will speak loudly and decisively through the ballot.

“Until then, we encourage the APC to spend less time writing fiction about the PDP and more time addressing the very real crisis of governance under its watch.”

For a better society

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