Jim Nwobodo to chair Anyaoku ‘Ideas Arena’ lecture in Owerri April 9

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Elder statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has been chosen as Chairman of the 15th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Distinguished Lecture Series on Good Governance in Owerri on April 9, 2026.

Organizers of the lecture said that the former governor of old Anambra State, former Minister and Senator was chosen based on his antecedents and track record on governance.

The Anyaoku lecture is a prominent Nigerian public policy forum focused on governance, leadership, and national development.

It has been in most places described as an “Ideas Arena.”

The lecture series an annual intellectual and policy event held in honour of Emeka Anyaoku, a respected elder statesman and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Its core goal is to stimulate debate on good governance in Nigeria, bring together politicians, academics, diplomats, and civil society groups.

Themes of the lecture series usually revolve around democracy and constitutional reforms; Leadership and accountability.

Also National unity and restructuring, economic and institutional development.

Usually organized by the Youth Affairs International Foundation (YAIF) and supported by state governments or institutions, the thought leadership platform is designed to influence how Nigeria is governed.

Past events that took places such as in Port Harcourt and Enugu were chaired and attended by top Nigerian figures including former heads of state and governors.

Discussions often highlight Nigeria as a plural society needing better federal balance.

In a formal letter to Senator Nwobodo, coordinator of the lecture series, Amb. Johnson Ogbonna said that they were delighted to invite the former governor of old Anambra State as chairman of the occasion to the 15th Distinguished Emeka Anyaoku Annual Lecture series on good governance to be held in Owerri, Imo state on Thursday 9th April, 2026

“Sir, your contributions to good governance represent the needs of our generation; and the entire excos of CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU LECTURE ON GOOD GOVERNANCE, board of Youth Affairs International Foundation and our honoree (Chief Emeka Anyaoku) has collectively agreed that you chair this year’s annual lecture on good governance,” Ogbonna notified Nwobodo.

For a better society

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