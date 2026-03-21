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Business & EconomyInsurance digest

Insurance industry seeks deeper collaboration with FG

by Kelvin Egerue0113

A team of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Secretariat led by the Director of Operations, Mr. Lanre Ojuola, recently met with Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, in Abuja, to discuss the insurance industry and explore avenues for deeper collaboration with the Federal Government.

The engagement focused on strategies to increase insurance uptake across all sectors of the Nigerian economy, highlighting the critical role of insurance in driving financial inclusion, economic stability, and sustainable growth.

This dialogue underscores NIA’s commitment to working closely with government stakeholders to strengthen the industry and ensure that insurance becomes a key pillar in Nigeria’s economic development agenda.

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