Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah Lagos

L-r … Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies ,Chief Rasaq Okoya; his Son Mr Jubril Okoya and Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and others during the Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan ,held at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah. Lagos 20/3/2026 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya ; Alhaja Kubura Okoya ; CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her daughter Olamide Okoya.

lmam Marufudeen Akintola , leading prayers, during Eid – El- fitr.,Muslim prayers held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah.

From left… Mrs Sara Okoya, with other women praying during Eid – El- fitr.,Muslim prayers .

L-r… Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya; his wife Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya .

Cross Section of Faith-full Muslims Women praying to end the fasting period during Eid – el- fitr.

Cross Section of Muslim Men praying (with their gift from Chief Rasaq Okoya; ) during the Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan ,held at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah Lagos 20/3/2026 …. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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