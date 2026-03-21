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Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah Lagos

by Peter Anayo078

L-r … Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies ,Chief Rasaq Okoya; his Son  Mr Jubril Okoya and Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya  and others  during the Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan ,held at Oluwanisola  Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate  Ajah. Lagos 20/3/2026 …  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya ; Alhaja Kubura Okoya ; CEO Eleganza Industrial City  Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her daughter  Olamide Okoya.

   lmam Marufudeen Akintola , leading prayers, during Eid – El- fitr.,Muslim prayers  held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah.

From left… Mrs Sara Okoya, with other women praying during Eid – El- fitr.,Muslim prayers .

L-r… Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya; his wife  Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya .

Cross Section of Faith-full Muslims Women  praying to end the fasting period during  Eid – el- fitr.

Cross Section of Muslim Men praying (with their gift from Chief Rasaq Okoya; ) during the Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan ,held at Oluwanisola  Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate  Ajah Lagos 20/3/2026 ….  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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