Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah Lagos

L-r … Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies ,Chief Rasaq Okoya; his Son Mr Jubril Okoya and Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and others during the Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan ,held at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah. Lagos 20/3/2026 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya ; Alhaja Kubura Okoya ; CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her daughter Olamide Okoya.
lmam Marufudeen Akintola , leading prayers, during Eid – El- fitr.,Muslim prayers held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah.
From left… Mrs Sara Okoya, with other women praying during Eid – El- fitr.,Muslim prayers .
L-r… Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya; his wife Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya .
Cross Section of Faith-full Muslims Women praying to end the fasting period during Eid – el- fitr.
Cross Section of Muslim Men praying (with their gift from Chief Rasaq Okoya; ) during the Eid el-Fitr, Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan ,held at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah Lagos 20/3/2026 …. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2