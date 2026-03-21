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Comrade Grace Ike formally inducted into Nigeria Institute of Public Relations

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Comrade Grace Ike formally inducted into Nigeria Institute of Public Relations

by Peter Anayo048

Congratulations to our able Chairman, NUJ FCT Council. Comrade Grace Ike has been formally inducted into the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), marking a significant milestone in her distinguished.

 

For a better society

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