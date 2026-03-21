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81 Division Chief Imam urges Nigerians to maintain peace, unity

by Peter Anayo085

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Lt.-Col. Husein Eleje, the Chief Imam of 81 Division, Nigerian Army, has called on Nigerians, especially Muslim faithfuls, to maintain peace, unity and good neighbourliness.

Eleje made the call in a sermon on Friday during the Eid Prayer held at the 81 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lagos.

The Eid prayer marked the end of the Ramadan fasting in a peaceful and well-coordinated atmosphere.

The chief Imam highlighted the significance of Eid as a period of gratitude, spiritual renewal, and continuous adherence to the virtues of discipline, sacrifice, and righteousness imbibed during Ramadan.

He urged military personnel to uphold unity and maintain good conduct always.

Eleje called on them to remain committed to their duties and continue to respect and be loyal to constituted authorities.

The chief Imam prayed for Almighty Allah’s protection on troops in various theatres of operations in the country.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to give divine protection, health and wisdom on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Force, President Bola Tinubu as well as various armed forces chiefs, divisional, formation, regimental and unit heads.

The prayer was attended by representatives of 81 Division, including senior and subordinate officers, soldiers, as well as their families; and the neighboring communities.

This, thus, reflected strong unity and cohesion within the formation and the citizens of the general area.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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