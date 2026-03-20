Wike pledges to continue providing supportive, conducive environment for Diplomatic communities in FCT

…urges development of allocated lands

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja, particularly in the area of security, to enable them to effectively carry out their responsibilities.

Wike gave the assurance while speaking at the European Union Complex in Abuja during the celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day as well as the official inauguration of the new Embassy of Ireland on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making concerted efforts to transform Abuja into a capital city comparable to others around the world.

The occasion was graced by the Republic of Ireland’s Minister of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, along with several members of the diplomatic community.

“For us here, we owe you a duty to make sure that we create the right environment.

I want to assure you that we want to make Abuja to look like other capital cities in the world.

“We will continue to provide an enabling environment to carry out your duties, especially in terms of security.

Of course, you will attest to it that things have improved in Abuja since this administration came on board.

We will keep improving every day.

“Also, we are willing to partner with you to see how the relationship with Nigeria continues to grow,” he said.

Wike clarified his role, stating: “I am not here on behalf of the Federal Government or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I am present in my capacity as the FCT Minister, and I speak to you as your landlord. Let me congratulate you on Saint Patrick’s Day and the commissioning of this impressive structure.”

He also hinted at a possible visit to Ireland in the near future. According to him, the Ambassador had previously encouraged him to make the trip during visits to his office.

The Minister added that the recent appointment of a familiar figure as Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Ireland has strengthened that possibility.

” I have met the Ambassador once or twice, when he visited my office and he has been luring me to visit Ireland. Luckily again, the new Ambassador Designate to Ireland is my uncle and my leader from my local government.

“He is former NBA President, OCJ Okocha. I think God knows why I didn’t go since. But now that someone I know very well, whose pedigree and capacity l can vouch for has been appointed as the Ambassador, this should be the right time to visit Ireland.”

Wike urged diplomatic missions in the Federal Capital Territory to take immediate steps to develop the plots allocated to them, warning against leaving such lands idle.

He referenced a recent incident where a land grabber took advantage of an undeveloped embassy land, illegally taking it over and commencing construction of residential buildings.

“You all witnessed what happened recently when land meant for embassies was taken over by a land grabber who began erecting houses simply because the land had not been developed,” he said.

Reiterating his firm stance on enforcement, the Minister stressed that the rule of law would be strictly upheld, regardless of public opinion.

“As you already know, I am committed to ensuring that the law takes its full course.

We had to step in and declare that enough is enough. Whether or not people are pleased with me is not my concern; I will continue to do what is right,” he stated.

For a better society

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