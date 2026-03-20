Tinubu returns to Lagos for Eid-el-Fitr after UK state visit

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu returned to Lagos in the early hours of Friday after concluding a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet landed at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 1:15a.m..

On ground to receive the President were top government officials, including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains.

Tinubu is expected to observe the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Lagos before returning to Abuja to continue official duties at the Presidential Villa.

During the historic UK visit, Tinubu and the First Lady were hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to an elaborate state banquet at Windsor Castle.

The President also held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street during the high-level engagement.

Both countries signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) covering ports development and broader trade cooperation aimed at strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UK.

NAN reports that Tinubu departed Abuja on Tuesday for London on official visit at the invitation of the British government.

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