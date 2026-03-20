Rep aspirant cautions Electorate: Giving you bag of rice is buying your votes, it’s not care

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Disturbed by the presentation of palliatives to the electorate during electioneering campaign era, by politicians, an aspirant to Idemili North/South Federal constituency, Anambra state, kene Igboebisi, Friday, reminded the electorate that such presentation of bags of rice to them means buying their votes, not caring for them.

He explained further that sponsored candidates should not be voted for because on getting to the office the candidate has to dance to the tune of their sponsor, (god father/patron).

His words, “sharing bags of rice should not be reason for voting a candidate during election.

How long will the rice last for you. All they are doing is just buying your votes and not actually caring for you as a person”.

“You should not be in politics if you are being sponsored by a god father or a patron.

As an aspirant, what has he done for the people for the past 10 years ?

It’s not when election will come up in two years’ time he starts to share palliatives to buy your votes.

“Representing people is not about you enriching yourself but to serve people who sent you there to represent them.

My foundation, Igboebisi Empowerment Foundation, that provides scholarships, empower youths among others has been in existence, for more than 10 years.

We watch elections come and go. They say charity begins at home. What have you done for your community that qualifies you to be there?.

“I am an accomplished man, in my own private life. Ask the aspirant what has he done for the people for the past 10 years?

Its not two years because one who has for two years been sharing palliatives does that because he knows election is near.

“I am going there to serve because I have something to offer. I am not going to owe anybody.

I am going by myself not sponsored. People who started to share palliatives in 2024 to 2025 know there is an election coming up in 2026, just two years.

“Again having wealth does not translate to quality representation. Politics should be for those who have accomplished in public life and they are coming to serve the people.

We need somebody that is with strenght, capacity to go there and fight for our right. One who can represent us fully,” Igboebisi stated.

For a better society

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