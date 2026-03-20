Outrage as police condemn ‘reprehensible’ sexual attacks in Ozoro community, Delta

… arrest community head, five others

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation following the emergence of disturbing videos showing the alleged sexual assault and molestation of young women during a local event in Oramudu quarters, Ozoro, in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The footage, which surfaced earlier this week, has sparked widespread condemnation, with police authorities describing the acts as criminal, inhumane, and a grave violation of the victims’ fundamental rights and dignity.

Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, ordered an immediate investigation upon viewing the videos.

The chief organiser, identified as Chief Omorede Sunday, and four other suspects were initially arrested.

In a significant development, the police have now confirmed that the head of Oramudu community and five additional individuals have also been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

In a statement issued on Friday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, which was made available to DAILY CHAMPION in Warri, the Commissioner ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further inquiry.

Tactical and investigative teams have been deployed with a clear mandate to identify, apprehend, and ensure the prosecution of all those found culpable.

“The Command unequivocally condemns such acts in their entirety,” the statement read. “Acts of sexual violence are criminal, inhumane, and constitute a grave violation of the fundamental rights and dignity of victims.”

The police appealed to members of the public, particularly victims and witnesses, to come forward with any information that could assist the ongoing investigation, promising that all information would be treated with strict confidentiality and the highest level of professionalism.

CP Adesola also urged residents of the state to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while assuring that the command remains fully committed to protecting lives, safeguarding the rights of all citizens, and maintaining public order.

“The Delta State Police Command condemns this development in totality and assures that all those involved in these reprehensible acts will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of young women at social gatherings in the region, with local rights groups calling for swift justice and stricter enforcement of laws against sexual violence.

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