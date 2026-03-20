28.4 C
Lagos
March 20, 2026
Trending now

Telecomm’s invisible arteries: Signals, strain and the regulated pulse of Nigeria’s digital…

Inauguration of Engr Babatunde James as the 10th Chairman of NSEVI held…

Wike pledges to continue providing supportive, conducive environment for Diplomatic communities in…

Eid-el-Fitr: Sanwo-Olu fecilitates Muslims, urges continuation of virtues

The Tony Elumelu Foundation to announce 2026 Cohort of its entrepreneurship programme…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 20, 2026

NUPRC probes gas bubbling in Rivers community

NAFDAC raises alarm over fake cancer drugs – Avastin, Tecentriq

Ohanaeze appoints 4 Professors to salvage Igbo language from extinction

Glo rejoices with Muslims over Eid celebration

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NUPRC probes gas bubbling in Rivers community

by Peter Anayo0309

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expressed deep concern over the gas bubbling incident reported in Bille Community, Rivers State, noting that the development has raised serious public safety and environmental concerns.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Commission assured residents and the general public of its unwavering commitment to addressing the situation in line with established regulatory standards and global best practices.

The Commission explained that preliminary findings and observations from the site suggest that the gas seepage may be linked to a subsurface occurrence, potentially triggered by a range of geological or geotechnical factors.

To ascertain the exact cause, detailed geological and geotechnical investigations are currently underway.

Following notification of the incident, the Commission immediately activated a coordinated technical response, working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough, fact-based investigation, the statement said.

The statement reads in part, The ongoing study is aimed at determining the nature and extent of the gas seepage, identifying its source and possible causes, and recommending both immediate and long-term mitigation measures.

The Commission emphasized that the safety of the community, protection of the environment, and the health and wellbeing of residents remain its top priorities.

It also reassured the people of Bille Community of its resolve to ensure that all necessary actions are taken promptly and in accordance with applicable regulations.

While empathizing with the affected community, the Commission acknowledged residents’ concerns and urged them to maintain their commendable level of responsibility.

It also advised adherence to all safety precautions and public health directives issued by relevant authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Commission stated that it will continue to work diligently with all stakeholders to fully understand the incident and implement effective solutions that guarantee long-term sustainability.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Nigeria targets 25% industrial growth by 2035 – Minister

Editor

Eyesan unveils transformative vision for Upstream sector, promises improved efficiency, collaboration

Peter Anayo

Oida Fireside Chat: Fatona lays model for overcoming local capacity challenges

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetjojobet girişjojobet girişjojobetmarsbahis girişmarsbahismarsbahis girişgamdom girişholiganbet girişjojobet giriş