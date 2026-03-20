NUPRC probes gas bubbling in Rivers community

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expressed deep concern over the gas bubbling incident reported in Bille Community, Rivers State, noting that the development has raised serious public safety and environmental concerns.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Commission assured residents and the general public of its unwavering commitment to addressing the situation in line with established regulatory standards and global best practices.

The Commission explained that preliminary findings and observations from the site suggest that the gas seepage may be linked to a subsurface occurrence, potentially triggered by a range of geological or geotechnical factors.

To ascertain the exact cause, detailed geological and geotechnical investigations are currently underway.

Following notification of the incident, the Commission immediately activated a coordinated technical response, working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough, fact-based investigation, the statement said.

The statement reads in part, The ongoing study is aimed at determining the nature and extent of the gas seepage, identifying its source and possible causes, and recommending both immediate and long-term mitigation measures.

The Commission emphasized that the safety of the community, protection of the environment, and the health and wellbeing of residents remain its top priorities.

It also reassured the people of Bille Community of its resolve to ensure that all necessary actions are taken promptly and in accordance with applicable regulations.

While empathizing with the affected community, the Commission acknowledged residents’ concerns and urged them to maintain their commendable level of responsibility.

It also advised adherence to all safety precautions and public health directives issued by relevant authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Commission stated that it will continue to work diligently with all stakeholders to fully understand the incident and implement effective solutions that guarantee long-term sustainability.