IRRUA ULTRA-MODERN MARKET: Residents, Traders applaud Okpebholo over 700-shop project

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Residents and traders in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, have commended Governor Monday Okpebholo over the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern market in the community.

According to a release made by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State government, Dr. Patrick Ebojele and made available to the press the market project, which comprises 700 lock-up shops, is expected to boost commercial activities and improve the livelihoods of traders upon completion.

On sighting the governor at the site during the inspection, large crowds of residents and traders turned out to welcome him, expressing appreciation for what they described as a landmark development in the area.

Many noted that the project is the first of its kind in Irrua and neighbouring communities.

Some residents who spoke during the visit said their turnout was a demonstration of gratitude for the governor’s developmental strides.

According to Isidahome Ose, a petty trader, “We came out in large numbers to welcome the governor and appreciate him for his good works.

This market will change our lives and businesses for the better.”

The visit was marked by a festive atmosphere, as residents sang and danced in honour of the governor, reflecting widespread support for the initiative.

Stakeholders in the community described the project as a “game changer,” noting that the 700-shop capacity would expand trading space, create employment opportunities, and strengthen grassroots economic development.

Evelyn Osemu said “What we are seeing today can best be described as a miracle.

We never thought we could have this kind of modern market here in Irrua, we just keep thanking our Akpakomiza governor”.

The project is part of the Okpebholo administration’s efforts to stimulate the local economy, empower small businesses, and enhance infrastructure development across the state.

For a better society

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