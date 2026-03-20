Inauguration of Engr Babatunde James as the 10th Chairman of NSEVI held in Lagos

L-r …Dr Omolola James, her husband, 10th Branch Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Victoria Island (NSEVI) Engr Babatunde James, immediate past Chairman, Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu his wife, Mrs. Grace Aji , during the inauguration Ceremony of the 10th Branch Chairman & induction of New members held in Lagos on 14/3/2026.

L-R… Engr Momoh Omokafe, Engr Babatunji Adegoke, immediate past Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers Victoria island (NSEVI) branch, Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu, Dr (Mrs.) Omolola James, 10th Branch Chairman, (NSEVI) branch, Engr Babatunde James, Engr Joan Nweke, Engr Bright Unaegbu and Engr Glory Akpan.

L-r … Engr John Kelvin ; Engr Joseph Okosun ; Engr Bright Unaegbu ; NSE President , representative . Engr Ayotunde Ogunaike, 10th Branch Chairman, (NSEVI) Engr Babatunde James; Engr Joan Nweke; Engr Babatunji Adegoke; Engr Glory Akpan and immediate Past Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers Victoria island (NSEVI) branch, Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu; during the inauguration Ceremony of the 10th Branch Chairman & induction of New members held in Lagos on 14/3/2026… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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