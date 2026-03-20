Governor Zulum felicitates with Muslim Ummah on Eid-El-Fitr, reiterates commitment to ending insecurity

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah in the state on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr marking the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fast.

Ramadan offers the opportunity for the Muslim faithfuls to renew their faith, boost spiritual depth, charitable giving and other acts or worship.

Governor Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, urged the people of the state to imbibe and sustain the lessons learned during the period to recharge their spiritual beings towards rebuilding a secure, peaceful and prosperous Borno state.

The Governor described this year’s Ramadan as unique, especially with unprecedented charity reach outs to the indigent population by his administration.

He noted with deep satisfaction and total gratitude to Allah that his administration has reached over 300,000 vulnerable persons with food and other essential items across the 27 local government areas

Although the state has recorded series of attacks, which have claimed the lives of some military men and civilians, the Governor reiterated his resolve to tackling the security situation head-on.

He saluted the courage, resilience and commitment of the people to all initiatives aimed at deepening security and peace building among the various components of the society fragmented by the Boko Haram insurgency over the years.

Governor Zulum expressed profound grief over the resurgence of terror attacks across parts of the state, especially the triple suicide bombings of Monday, March 9, in Maiduguri, which claimed the lives of 28 persons and injured over 100 others.

He, consequently, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for sending the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima to condole with the people of Borno over the tragic incident and also deploying the Service Chiefs with a charge to review and deploy strategies towards ending the insurgency.

Zulum lauded the military for the ongoing offensive operations in the Sambisa Forest, stressing similar coordinated operations in Mandara mountain, Lake Chad area and other hideouts of the insurgents.

He expressed his unbreakable promise to double down in supporting the security agencies and volunteer forces in the prosecution of the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations.

Governor Zulum recalled that the people of Borno have gone through harrowing situations over the last 15 years due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

He, however, urged them to sustain the impressive resilience to the impacts of terror, which they have built over the years.

With the renewal of terror attacks, especially suicide bombings, Zulum strongly urged the people to uphold their decades-old personal and communal initiatives for their safety and protection in attack situations, as the security agencies deploy new and stronger strategies at plugging all loopholes the terrorists seized to carry out their cowardly attacks on communities.

The governor expressed optimism that the security agencies are, more than ever before, crafting and deploying the most-successful strategies at combating the terrorists towards ending the insurgency.

While strongly advising the public to heed the warnings by security agencies to steer clear of crowded locations unguarded by security agents, and be mindful of suspicious persons, Zulum assured the residents of the state that the Eid-El-Fitr praying grounds will be heavily secured for the Muslim faithful to observe their yearly sacred ritual without any fear of attack.

He wished the Muslim Ummah Happy Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

For a better society

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