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Governor Kefas felicitates with Muslim Ummah at 2026 Eld El-Fitr celebration

by Peter Anayo0110

 

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas has felicitated with Muslim Ummah in Taraba State, Nigeria and the world over, on the auspicious occasion marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and celebration of 2026 Eid El-Fitr.

Dr. Kefas noted that “for weeks, you fasted and gave arms as well as other sacrifices to Allah.

It was a period of deep reflection and prayer, and I am confident that Allah will answer your prayers”

“As you celebrate today, let us embrace and promote the principles that unite us rather than those who seek to divide us along religious lines.”

“Taraba State is the only state we have, and we have a common responsibility to ensure its unity, security, peace, and development.

Let us therefore contribute in any little way we can towards building a Taraba of our choice.”

“Let me also use this opportunity to remind us that this is campaign year and we must approach partisans politics with a Godly spirit, detest violence, and have an open mind and campaign on topical issues rather than slandering others.”

“Once again, I sincerely join you in celebrating this great day and pray that we would have a hitch free celebration in moderation, and share the little we have with other who do not have, in the spirit of oneness – he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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