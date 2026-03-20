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Glo rejoices with Muslims over Eid celebration

Champion Newspapers LTD
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Glo rejoices with Muslims over Eid celebration

by Peter Anayo0261

As Muslims throughout Nigeria celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, which signifies the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, Globacom has sent a message of congratulations to them.

The company, in a goodwill message in Lagos, praised the perseverance and dedication of Muslims throughout the 30 days of introspection, selflessness, and abstinence.

Globacom urged Nigerians to live up to these ideals and lessons of the fasting period by living the ideals of love, sacrifice, and communality.

According to Globacom, Nigerians should “use Eid-El-Fitri as a moment to reflect on their spiritual journey, promote the spirit of being one’s brother’s keeper, regardless of faith or background, and make sacrifices towards building a more prosperous and peaceful nation for all.”

The company encouraged its millions of customers to take advantage of the network’s cutting-edge and reasonably priced voice and data services during the celebrations throughout the holidays and beyond. It reaffirmed its dedication to offering seamless connectivity and making sure that friends, families and loved ones can stay in touch, share happy moments, and exchange Sallah greetings

 

For a better society

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