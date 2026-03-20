Eid-el-Fitr: Sanwo-Olu fecilitates Muslims, urges continuation of virtues

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly Muslims in the State, on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan and celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

The celebration marks the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 30 days of fasting, prayers, and other spiritual activities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Muslims to continue on the path of spirituality, welfarism and peaceful co-existence in the state.

The Governor, who expressed gratitude for the Muslims’ dedication to prayers and sacrifices during the Holy Month, urged them to continue to emulate the good virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in society, offering gratitude to Allah, and showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds.

He said: “I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Eid Mubarak. We thank God for sparing our lives to witness the Holy Month and celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

“Ramadan is very significant to Muslims as one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting during the month of Ramadan teaches us about abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

“I urge the Muslim faithful in Lagos State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths as we have always been doing in the State. They should continue on the good virtues such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in society, offering gratitude to Allah, and showing compassion and generosity to one another, as they did during Ramadan.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to pray for peace across the land. He urged all citizens to unite and work together for the growth and development of Lagos and Nigeria.

He said: “Let us continue to remember our state, our nation, and the countless souls around the world who look to Allah for peace, mercy, and guidance. Let us be steadfast in prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria.

“As we approach another important juncture in our democratic journey, let us humbly ask the Almighty Allah to grant peace across the land, to guide those entrusted with leadership with wisdom and fairness, and to ensure that our collective actions reflect justice, unity, and the common good for all.”

For a better society

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